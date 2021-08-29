Visit the Middle Tennessee Highland Games & Celtic Festival 2021 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN – The Middle Tennessee Highland Games & Celtic Festival will take place at Percy Warner Park on September 11, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Athletic competitions and entertainment are the highlights of the festival. There are also activities for children, demos, a beer tent, and merchants. Its purpose is to honor Scottish and Celtic culture.

All competitors in the Middle Tennessee Highland Games and Celtic Festival have the opportunity to compete in all of the classic Heavy Scottish Athletic events. For the athletic, there are stone put, caber toss, hammer throw, sheaf toss, and weight throws.

Participants for the athletic events can join in two categories: men's master class for those over 40 years old and men's class for those under 40 years old. In addition, there is a women's amateur class as well as a women's master class. The trophies will be given to the top three athletes in the athletic competition. Participants should fill out the registration form and pay around $30 to enter the competition. Only the contender who completes the registration process the fastest will be accepted.

The festival will take place over two days and will feature live entertainment such as music, with a total of 20 or more pipe bands performing Celtic music. During this event, the best dancers from around the world will compete for the SOHBD-sanctioned World Championship title. The band "Seven Nations" will also perform at the event.

The cost of attending the event ranges from $7 to $80. Percy Warner Park 7199 TN 100 Nashville, TN 37222 is the location of the event. For additional information on how to purchase a ticket, go to

Middle Tennessee Highland Games.

