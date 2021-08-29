Recommended Korean restaurants in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN – If you feel like trying a new type of food, like from a different country, you should try Korean foods. Below is a list of Korean restaurants in Nashville, where you can embark on a new culinary journey without having to sit on a plane.

Soy Bistro



In 2010, Soy Bistro opened its doors for the first time, catering to families. This restaurant is located in Brentwood, Tennessee, and was founded by Chris and Hannah.

The best part is that they produce their sauce and dressings with solely fresh ingredients every day. They offer a Teriyaki Sauce that is their best. Bibimbap, Bibimbap Skillet, Cheesy Skillet, and Hot Chicken are some of their customers' favorite dishes.

Soy Bistro is open Monday through Friday. Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 2.30 p.m., while dinner is served from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Every Wednesday for dinner and every Sunday for the entire day, they are closed. They open at 4 p.m. and end at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

The restaurant's address is 5008 Maryland Way in Brentwood, TN 37027.

Sushi and Korean BBQ

In 2018, Korea BBQ & Sushi was the first Asian restaurant around. The restaurant's premise combines Japanese and Korean cuisine. Guests have the option of preparing their own food or having it served by the staff. By preparing their meals, this restaurant hopes to provide fresh experiences for the guests.

This restaurant serves a variety of Korean dishes, including kimchi pancakes, chicken wings, and ddukbokki appetizers. Korean soups, Korean noodles, Korean meat, Korean bibimbap, Korean pan-fried, Korean tempura, and Korean stir-fried are all on the menu as well.

Korea BBQ & Sushi is open from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. 6688 Nolensville Rd Ste102 Brentwood, TN 37027 is the restaurant's address. Based on yelp reviews, the majority of people think their food is tasty.

