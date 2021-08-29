Best fitness spots at Nashville's The Gulch — part 2

NASHVILLE, TN — Working out at a gym sometimes is more about being a part of a community, and it might not be easy to find the perfect one. If you still haven’t found what you are looking for, here are more fitness spots at Nashville’s The Gulch.

Pure Barre (228 11th Ave. S)

Pure Barre is a community fitness studio in Nashville. It is the largest, most established barre franchise with more than 500 studios across North America. It focuses on small movements that result in significant changes. Pure Barre offers some of the most innovative techniques in a range of strength, cardio, and flexibility classes of all levels.

Opening hours:

Mon - Thu: 6 a.m. - 1 p.m. | 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Fri: 6 a.m. - 1 p.m. | 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Sat: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Sun: 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. | 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Shed Group Fitness Gulch (1201 Demonbreun St.)

SHED Group Fitness offers a different exercise each day of the week, focusing on a diverse muscle group. SHREDDER focuses on raising the heart rate, while SHED Strength is strictly limited to private training sessions so the result can be more flexible based on your needs. You can also work out at home by going to www.shedotg.com or using the SHED travel app.

Opening hours:

Schedule varies. It can be viewed on their social media.

TruMav Fitness (601 9th Ave. S)

Unlike any other gym, TruMav’s signature program offers a challenging boot camp-style class with high-intensity training. These classes can be done not only inside but also outside the gym. Trufit, the introductory level class at TruMav, includes all the aspects of a TruMav workout focusing on heart rate training through wearable technology.

Opening hours:

Mon - Fri: 6 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Sat - Sun: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

