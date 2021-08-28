Outdoor activities around Humphreys County

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN —Humphreys County is rich in history, natural resources, industry, and family entertainment. Humphreys County has all the outdoor activities from hiking to biking and skydiving. Check out all the things people can do while visiting Humphreys County.

Bone’s Canoe & Campground

Bone's Canoe & Campground is the perfect location for those looking for outdoor adventures. Located just an hour drive from Nashville and two hours from Memphis. The business offers its guests a day (or half) of kayaking and canoeing in a spot in Buffalo River in Tennessee. Make sure to pack plenty of drinks and food in a small cool box before continuing with kayaking or canoeing in the river, and pack everything else in a dry bag.

Music City Skydiving

Are you looking for a different adventure than your usual outdoor activities? Then Music City Skydiving is the solution. Located just an hour away from Nashville, Music City Skydiving offers its guests an experience of a lifetime for the first-time jumper to someone who has done 10,000 jumps. The company has a wide selection of services and activities for everyone looking for some fun. Music City Skydiving wanted to ensure guests that they have the most fun and memorable five-star experience of a lifetime. First-timers can choose tandem skydiving accompanied by an expert in skydiving.

Loretta Lynn’s Ranch

Loretta Lynn’s Ranch has everything to make the stay a fabulous one. Customers can stay at one of the Ranch’s full-service RV Park or rent a room in one of the picturesque cabins. Guests can visit the Loretta Lynn Museum displaying memorabilia and Loretta Lynn’s life. Besides RV Park and the museums, guests can enjoy outdoor activities like horseback riding, canoeing, fishing, and paddle boats. Unfortunately, the Ranch is closed for renovations after the recent flood in Middle Tennessee.

