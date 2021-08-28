Hiking Trails perfect for everyone near Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN — Live music, hot chicken, cowboy boots might be the first ones that come to mind talking about Nashville, but Nashville is also great for people who love the outdoors. There are several hiking trails near Nashville, and here is some guide to help find the most suitable hiking trail around Nashville.

Radnor Lake

Just a 20-minute drive from Nashville, the Radnor Lake hiking trail might be the most popular and beloved one by many people of Nashville. The Radnor Lake hiking trails offer the perfect flat trails for everyone, including children, first-timers, and dog-friendly. The tracks provide everyone a beautiful view with a few wooden bridges that run through the hike.

Narrows of the Harpeth

Located at the Harpeth River State Park, 30-minutes drive away from Nashville, the trails at Narrows of the Harpeth is easy and perfect for all level of hikers. The trails run through the wood and end with a beautiful view of a waterfall that runs out of a wide hole, one of Tennessee’s natural landmarks. Many Nashvillians enjoy going to the trail, as it serves beautiful scenery and is not too far from Nashville.

Burgess Falls Trail

With a short trail course, the Burgess Falls Trail is another one of the people’s favorite. Located not too far away from Nashville with 1.5 hours of drive, the trail leads hikers to see one of Tennessee’s spectacular waterfalls, the Burgess Falls. Hikers will see a beautiful 135-foot waterfall that wraps around the corner of a cliff. If hikers are looking for longer trails, they can combine the Burgess Fall Trail with other trails available at the Burgess Falls State Park.

If you are looking for some outdoor adventure, consider going on a hike on these trails.

