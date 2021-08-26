The 39th African Street Festival 2021 at Hadley Park

NASHVILLE, TN — The African Street Festival 2021 is back in person for its 39th anniversary in Nashville, after the annual event was held virtually due to the pandemic. The festival is usually held in September in Hadley Park.

Organized by the African American Cultural Alliance, the festival will be packed with some fun for your weekend.

Mark your calendar, as the festival will be available from Sept. 17 to Sept. 19 in Hadley Park at 2901 Jefferson St., Nashville.

The festival features dance, music, drama, shopping and other activities. Enjoy some reggae music on-site while guests browse through the storage vendors. The festival also provides some entertainment for children like storytime and the children's villages. The festival will also bring 20 ethnic cuisines, African dance, and African art exhibitions.

The African Street Festival 2021 is free of charge and invites everyone of all ages to come and join and the fun on the 39th annual event at Hadley Park.

To find the updated information on the African Street Festival 2021, follow the African American Cultural Alliance Nashville or African Street Festival on Facebook.

The African American Cultural Alliance was founded in 1983 by several African American community members who wanted to promote the African culture to Nashville. The primary goal is to enhance the awareness of the cultural and historical background of people. Their vision as a community wanted to promote positive values, dignity, and creativity, also develop and sustain a vehicle for cultures. Over the year, they have created several programs to educate the communities on the heritage of Africa and the Diaspora.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.