Tennessee Department of Health provides third dose of mRNA vaccine

NASHVILLE, TN - The Tennessee Department of Health responded to new FDA and CDC recommendations about an additional dose of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine for moderately and severely immunocompromised people.

The CDC approved ACIP recommendations on Aug. 13 for an additional dose of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccination. The recommendations include the approval of a third dosage of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine (for people aged 12 and up) and the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine (approved for individuals age 18 years and above). The CDC's advice does not include permission to provide an additional dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Tennesseans should discuss their medical condition with their doctor to see whether obtaining an additional dose is appropriate for them.

Individuals who are moderately and severely immunocompromised are defined as follows, according to FDA and CDC recommendations:

• Receiving active cancer therapy for cancers or blood cancers

• Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

• Received a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

• Having moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

• Have had advanced or untreated HIV in the last two years

Receiving active therapy with high-dose corticosteroids or other immune-suppressing medications

All Tennessee providers have received a notice with information on these recommendations. Providers are urged to begin providing eligible patients the additional dose choice. To discover a vaccination location that offers the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, go to www.vaccines.gov. Patients do not need to verify their diagnosis to be eligible for an extra vaccination dose

