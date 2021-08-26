Music City Rose Show returns this September

Timo C. Dinger/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN - The Nashville Rose Society will host the 2021 Music City Rose Show at Belmont University on Sep. 25 and 26, 2021.

More than 60 of the most accomplished, award-winning rosarians from Tennessee, Kentucky, Arkansas, Alabama, and Georgia will compete for awards in multiple categories ranging from hybrid teas, floribundas, and miniatures to shrub roses and old garden roses. Rose photography and best rose arrangements will also be available.

A free session by a Nashville Rose Society Consulting Rosarian on the “Basics of Growing Roses” will take place each day during the event, aimed to explain rose care to the beginner. Visitors can learn how to correctly prepare the soil, when and how to trim the roses, and how to fertilize and protect roses from harmful insects and illnesses.

Following each session, guided tours of Belmont's two beautiful rose gardens will be available. The two gardens are the old Belmont Rose Garden and the new Heritage Rose Garden.

Ron Daniels, Co-President of The Nashville Rose Society, is excited to be holding the event. He hopes it will influence and inspire Middle Tennesseans to love rose gardening and gardening in general.

"I hope folks will come to the Show to be inspired and to learn that really anyone can grow beautiful roses," Ron Daniels said.

The event will take place in the Gabhart Student Center, rooms A & B of Belmont University, 2002 Belmont Blvd. Nashville, TN. Admission and parking are free to the public on Saturday, Sep. 25, from 1 to 5 PM, and on Sunday, Sep. 26, from 11 AM to 4 PM.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.