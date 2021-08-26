Wingate new school year begins with more diverse students

Clay Banks/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN - Wingate University new undergraduate students began their first week of courses on Tuesday, Aug 23. A total of 900 new students attended the university for the first time.

The class is more diverse than the previous year's class, with a larger percentage of students of color (47%) than last year's new student cohort. In addition, the average academic profile of entering students is higher this year than the previous year in terms of SAT score and grade-point average.

“The average profile of our first-year students, both academically and demographically, is encouraging,” said Liz Biggerstaff, director of undergraduate admissions.

This fall, the university expects 3,563 total students (including graduate/professional students) to enroll, with 2,542 undergraduates.

A grant from the university's Board of Visitors aided the establishment of First-Generation Orientation. The orientation program makes it easier for those who are the first in their family to study at a university. A total of 50 first-generation students will arrive on campus a few days ahead of their peers. They will receive special programming to help them learn about the campus, meet faculty/staff members, and get acclimated to living at Wingate.

The Wingate community members must wear a face mask indoors, except for professors who have been vaccinated and can maintain a safe distance from their students. Students are highly encouraged to get their jabs, and those who do not will be tested for the virus weekly. Vaccinations are provided at no cost at the Health Center.

After more than a year of restrictions due to the pandemic, the academic year will return to a nearly regular college experience for all students. Classes will be almost entirely in person, and activities will take place on campus.

