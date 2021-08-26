Hendersonville Half Marathon to raise fund for pediatric cancer treatment and research

Capstone Events/Unsplash

HENDERSONVILLE, TN - The annual Hendersonville Half Marathon will return for the fifth time on Saturday, Sept. 18. The Rotary Club of Hendersonville's fundraising event will support the Mighty Mitchell Foundation, a support organization providing support and resources to families battling pediatric cancer and the research for the disease.

Hendersonville Half Marathon will accommodate runners with 3 hours and 30 minutes cut-off time. The runners will start the race from the Streets of Indian Lake and travel through major roads in Hendersonville, going through Drakes Creek Park, Johnny Cash Parkway, and Old Hickory Lake.

Primrose School of Hendersonville has been supporting the event as the title sponsor for three years. Joining Dr. David and Congresswoman Diane Black as the sponsors are SERVPRO, Sam's Club, Sumner Roofing and Exteriors, Mainstreet Media of Tennessee, Ultimate Party Tents and Events, NHC Place Sumner, and many others.

In addition to Hendersonville, the runners from 28 different cities across Tennessee had joined the event for four years. The event previously supported Mary’s Magical Place to accommodate special needs children with an all-inclusive playground in Sumner. Hendersonville Half Marathon will welcome the high school honor societies, business clubs, volunteers from the community, and athletes to support the event.

Hendersonville Half Marathon still accepts runners who want to join the race. The runners will pay $90 for the registration fee until Sept. 17 and $95 on race day, Sept. 18. Each runner who has registered before Sept. 1 will get a free shirt.

The event will receive support from the City of Hendersonville, Police, and EMS to ensure the safety of the runners and control the traffic. Hendersonville Half Marathon is currently looking for volunteers to support the race day. Interested applicants can access the information here.

