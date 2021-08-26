Live music lineup for The Maury County Fair this year (part 1)

Karori Production/Unsplash

COLUMBIA, TN - The Maury County Fair has released the schedule for the annual fair from Aug. 31 until Sept. 4. The fair will feature family fun and entertainment, including exotic animals, a kids zone, and other attractions. Visitors will also have a chance to enjoy live music performances from talented singers and groups. Here is the lineup for the live music on Aug. 31 and Sept.1 this year.

People On The Porch - Tuesday, Aug. 31 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

People On The Porch is one of the regulars performing in music festivals and live music venues in Tennessee, including Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival, Columbia’s Muletown Music Fest, and Franklin’s PumpkinFest. The group members will share their stories about hope, love, and truth through their music to visitors.

Yonder Grove - Tuesday, Aug. 31 from 8:15 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.

Visitors can enjoy the strong melodies and driving tempos from Yonder Grove's performance. The Columbia, TN, rising star is still considered new to the music scene, but the group members maintain a steady presence. They have traveled to bring their music to different areas, including Kentucky.

The Bird & The Bear - Wednesday, Sept. 1 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The husband and wife duo started their music career in Nashville, TN. They will bring the taste of folk, bluegrass, and pop music to entertain the visitors.

Bee Taylor - Wednesday, Sept. 1 from 8:15 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.

Bee Taylor started her music career at Texas Opry Circuit and served as an opening for more experienced singers, including Randy Travis, Don Williams, and Craig Morgan. She moved to Nashville and built her band to accompany her performance. She will bring her original music to entertain The Maury County Fair's visitors.

