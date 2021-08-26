Dessert places in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, TN — Looking for some dessert places to satisfy your sweet tooth in Putnam County? Follow this guide to find dessert shops around Putnam County.

Ralph’s Donut Shop

Ralph’s Donut Shop can be found in Cookeville and has had its store since 1962. Donuts at Ralph’s cost $1.29 each, $0.29 for donut holes, half a dozen for $7.49, and full dozen at $12.99. Its butter twist, chest squares, chocolate-covered glaze, glaze, and red velvet cake with cream cheese icing are the most popular donut menu in Ralph’s. The donut shop also sells some fresh milk from $1.49 to $2.09. The store also sells other desserts like apple fritters, blueberry and devil food muffins, bacon maple bar, and cinnamon rolls.

Cream City Ice Cream and Coffee House

Cream City Ice Cream and Coffee House has been serving Cookeville since 2011 with its handmade ice creams and locally roasted coffee. Cream City offers 40 unique flavors of ice cream with handmade waffle cones and a full coffee menu. Chocolate raspberry truffle, blueberry cheesecake, orange sherbet, cake batter, and loaded butterscotch are some of the customers’ favorite flavors from Cream City. Hot and cold coffee are available to purchase at Cream City, including other beverages like smoothies, or sherbet freeze.

Custard Cabin

Established in 2007, Custard Cabin specializes in creating custard products for customers based in Cookeville. The custard cream can be purchase with regular cones, sugar cones, waffle cones, or a cup. Its famous chocolate, vanilla, and flavor of the day custard are always ready to serve customers to satisfy the sweet tooth in them. The custard is also available in quarts or pints.

These places might be the ones to go to when you have a sweet-tooth craving. Enjoy!

