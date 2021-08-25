Liquor stores with most comprehensive selection in Nashville

Taylor Rooney/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN — Having a good drink while relaxing at home can be particularly rewarding after a long day at work. Whether for parties, me-time, or even a gift, these stores have the most comprehensive collection in town — ideal for getting a favorite bottle of liquor or discovering a new one.

Metropolitan Wines & Spirits (401 Church St Ste 101 Nashville)

Metropolitan Wines & Spirits has been in business for over 10 years in downtown Nashville. The store carries a great selection of fine wines, spirits, beer, cigars and cigarettes, and wine accessories. Metro Wines & Spirits is one of the oldest liquor stores in Downtown Nashville, and their staff is known to know their stuff.

Opening hours:

Everyday: 10 a.m. - 11 p.m.

12th & Pine Spirits & Wine (315 12th Ave S Nashville)

12th & Pine Spirits & Wine is a small store but has a carefully curated selection of highly rated wines, craft beers, and spirits. The store is complete with well-experienced staff and a certified sommelier. 12th & Pine Spirits & Wine also offers cordials, mixers, sodas, lemons, limes, cigars and cigarettes to accompany your choice of wine and spirits.

Opening hours:

Mon - Sat: 10 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Sun: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Frugal MacDoogal (701 Division St Nashville)

Frugal MacDoogal was established in 1983 and is still one of the most visited liquor stores in Nashville. The store is enormous — in fact, they are the biggest liquor warehouse in town. You can expect the store to have a wide selection of beers, wine and spirits. Frugal MacDoogal is also awarded the Best Liquor Store in Nashville and was chosen Best of Music City by Tennessean Readers.

Opening hours:

Mon - Thu: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Fri - Sat: 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Sun: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

