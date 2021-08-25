Interesting facts about Nashville

Kortney Musselman/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN - Few American towns can match Nashville's rich heritage. From history to pop culture, Nashville contains everything interesting enough to find out. We have made a list of Nashville's coolest facts for you to read.

1. Origins of the city

Nashville gets its name from Patriot general Francis Nash. He was a hero of the Revolutionary War who died in combat. Nash's name was also given to Fort Nashborough, which is now a historical site. Nashville was established on Christmas Eve 1779 by James Robertson, John Donelson, and a group of Overmountain Men.

2. FM Radio

Nashville was the first city in the United States to get an FM radio license. Nashville's WSM radio station received the first FM broadcasting license in 1941. Radio announcer David Cobb referred to Nashville as "Music City" for the first time.

3. Seeing-eye Dog

After reading a magazine article on guide dogs in Switzerland in 1928, Morris Frank came up with the idea of utilizing seeing-eye dogs. After flying to Europe to train with a German Shepherd, the blind Vanderbilt University student brought them back to the United States. He returned to the United States less than a year later and started The Seeing Eye, Inc., the country's first seeing-eye dog training school.

4. Desegregation

Nashville has been at the core of some of America's most turbulent periods in history due to its location and long history. Nashville became the first southern city to desegregate public businesses in response to civil standing conducted by local college students, marking a turning point for the civil rights movement.

