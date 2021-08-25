Grand Ole Opry to celebrate 5000th Saturday night broadcast

Melissa Askew/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN - The Grand Ole Opry announced that on Oct. 30, it will celebrate its 5,000th Saturday night broadcast. The celebration will feature special exhibits and performances on the famous Opry stage. Marty Stuart and Carly Pearce officially started the countdown to 5,000 at a press conference at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee.

According to Stuart, Grand Ole Opry has seen it all: world wars, natural disasters, and presidential assassinations have all occurred over its 95-year run, yet the program has continued to run. It is an honor for her to recognize the Opry's heritage, which has provided comfort, hope, and joy to generations of listeners.

“Country music is no stranger to hard times, and neither is the Grand Ole Opry," Stuart said at the Opry stage in March 2020, the second Saturday night show without a live audience.

WSM first broadcasted the Grand Ole Opry as a radio show in 1925, before extending to television and later digital streaming platforms. It has been aired longer than any other broadcast show on any medium in the globe. Through the Great Depression, World War II, two Nashville floods, and, most recently, the worldwide pandemic, it has continued to produce unique shows for 5,000 Saturday nights.

The Grand Ole Opry will present a special evening of music on Oct. 30 to commemorate the remarkable longevity of the show. The performance will feature Bill Anderson, Terri Clark, Vince Gill, Chris Janson, Jeannie Seely, Connie Smith, The Gatlin Brothers, and Chris Young. The ticketed concert will be streamed live on Circle's social media sites, including Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

