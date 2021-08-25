Nashville, TN

Small Business Administration offers low-interest loan for flood victims

Kelleigh Michanichou

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mWbyN_0bc3hrdI00
Chris Gallagher/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN - Following the announcement of a Presidential disaster declaration due to severe storm and flooding on Aug. 21, 2021, low-interest disaster loans from the US Small Business Administration are now available to businesses and residents in Tennessee.

According to Isabella Casillas Guzman, SBA Administrator, the institution is firmly committed to providing Tennessee citizens with the most efficient response possible for companies, homes, and renters. Its top objective is to bring everything back to normal.

The disaster declaration applies to Humphreys County in Tennessee, which is eligible for SBA Physical and Economic Injury Disaster Loans. Small companies and most private nonprofit organizations in the surrounding Tennessee counties of Benton, Dickson, Hickman, Houston, and Perry are only eligible to qualify for SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans.

Businesses and private nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed property, machinery and equipment, inventory, and other commercial assets.

For mitigation reasons, applicants may be eligible for a loan amount increase of up to 20% of their physical losses, as confirmed by the SBA. To help safeguard property and inhabitants from potential damage caused by a similar disaster, eligible mitigation measures may include a sump pump, elevation, French drain, or retaining wall. The SBA provides Economic Injury Disaster Loans to small companies and private nonprofit organizations to help meet working capital needs affected by the disaster.

Homeowners can apply for disaster loans of up to $200,000 to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $40,000 in disaster-damaged or destroyed personal property repairs or replacement.

Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) on disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Local journalism advocate and practitioner

Nashville, TN
282 followers

More from Kelleigh Michanichou

Williamson County, TN

Get artsy in these art studios in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN - Dive into art clubs and communities around Williamson County in these art studios. These art classes and craft sessions will help you learn more about painting, sculpting, and crafting.

Read full story
Nashville, TN

Hostels for affordable stays in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN - Visit these hostels for your next trip to Nashville for a comfortable and affordable stay. Located in midtown, Music City Hostel welcomes visitors with Southern hospitality and friendly communities. The hostel is located near Vanderbilt, Centennial Park, and Downtown Nashville. Music City Hostel has mixed and female-only dormitories, as well as private rooms for one to four people. Visitors can easily access public transportations and facilities around the hostel. Music City Hostel also provides visitors with free Wifi and computers to use during their stays. The computers are available to rent for $6/hour.

Read full story
Williamson County, TN

Williamson County's annual city-run returns in Labor Day

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN - Provision Groups presents the upcoming annual city-run, Mercy Franklin Classic, on Sept. 6. The annual city-run welcomes participants from Franklin and Williamson County to join the race in Downtown Franklin and cheers for families and friends. Mercy Franklin Classic provides multiple courses for all participants to join, from kids to adults.

Read full story
2 comments
Nashville, TN

Vanderbilt Athletics shared some updates on Vandy United program

NASHVILLE, TN - Back in March 2021, Vanderbilt Athletics launched a fundraising campaign called Vandy United. The goal of the campaign is to raise funds of around $300 million to support Vanderbilt Athletics' major facilities and operational enhancements. On Aug. 24, Vanderbilt shared new updates and ongoing projects of the new and transformed facilities.

Read full story
Nashville, TN

Bob Heriges Memorial Field in Bellevue is in danger to be demolished according to Metro Nashville's 2005 rule

NASHVILLE, TN - Bellevue is in danger to lose one of the most storied and historical baseball ballpark in town. Bob Heriges Memorial Field is currently in danger to be closed and turned into an open space following the plan to construct Miracle Field, a children's baseball field for all abilities and special needs.

Read full story
1 comments
Byrdstown, TN

Upcoming events at Cordell Hull Birthplace State Park this weekend

BYRDSTOWN, TN - Plan your weekend to enjoy fresh outdoor air with your loved ones at Cordell Hull Birthplace State Park. You can register and donate from $1 to $10 to join the event, except for other events that require more preparation. From exploring nature to making crafts, here is the upcoming events schedule:

Read full story
Nashville, TN

Radnor Lake State Park's open house hours at The Barbara J. Mapp Aviary Education Center

NASHVILLE, TN - Radnor Lake State Park will welcome visitors to observe captive birds of prey and other wildlife inside the Education Center, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

Read full story
Gallatin, TN

Upcoming events at Bledsoe Creek State Park in September

GALLATIN, TN - Bledsoe Creek State Park offers various outdoor activities, from hiking to fishing, for visitors to unwind from the busy life. Refresh your mind and stay healthy by joining these upcoming events at Bledsoe Creek State Park.

Read full story
Tennessee State

Motlow announced Tennessee Promise deadlines

NASHVILLE, TN - Motlow State Community College announced upcoming deadlines for the Tennessee Promise scholarship. Here are some important dates for students graduating in the class of 2022 to ensure their TN Promise scholarship eligibility:

Read full story
Clarksville, TN

Places to get your beautiful flowers bouquet in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN - Are you planning to give something special to your beloved ones on a special day? Beautifully crafted flowers sound to be a perfect choice. Let's dig into florist recommendation in Clarksville!

Read full story
Nashville, TN

Black-owned business in Nashville: Hair and beauty

NASHVILLE, TN – Maintaining good hair and skin is a difficult task. Insecurity often creeps in and convinces you that you are not good enough. If you visit these places, you will leave with nothing but confidence!

Read full story
Cumberland County, TN

Where to enjoy a cup of coffee in Cumberland County – part 2

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN – Tired of the big coffee shop chain? Try these local coffee places in Cumberland County!. Cup Runneth Over Coffeehouse (111 N Main St Ste A Sweetwater, TN)

Read full story
Nashville, TN

Project Access empowers marginalized community through education

NASHVILLE, TN – Project Access is a nonprofit organization that provides vital health, education, and employment services to individuals living in affordable housing communities. In 2020, Project Access served more than 22,500 children, families, and seniors.

Read full story
Nashville, TN

Youth Encouragement Services launches MENTOR NET to maximize the potential of Nashville's youth

NASHVILLE, TN – Youth Encouragement Services or YES launches the Mentor Network of Engagement for Tomorrow or MENTOR NET to provide additional support for the kids. The goal of MENTOR NET is to provide a comprehensive mentoring process to every child that will create confidence, link positive role models, and enhance educational and personal development. YES aims to extend the social support system of youth through consistent, positive connections to trusted adults.

Read full story
Humphreys County, TN

Burger joints that can be found around Humphreys County

HUMPHREYS COUNTY — Craving for some burgers in Humphreys County? These lists will inform you on where to get a burger when you are in Humphreys County. The Log Cabin Restaurant has been serving Interstate 40 and the Hurricane Mills for more than 50 years. The restaurant is known for its authentic country-style menus in the USA. The business goal is to provide guests with a warm atmosphere, great service, and a meal that will remind them of home. The Log Cabin offers its guests breakfast menus such as breakfast skillet and strawberry and whipped cream pancakes to lunch and dinner menu including a catfish platter, classic country dinner plates, and burgers and sandwiches. You can find the bacon Swiss cheeseburger, patty melt, and others.

Read full story
1 comments
Maury County, TN

Wine tasting and live music in these Maury County's wineries

MAURY COUNTY, TN - Visiting the crowded place is a little bit risky due to the pandemic. You can opt for something more private but still entertaining. Wine tasting is one of the options you can choose to spend time and relax with your loved ones. The wine and the scenic view of the vineyard will make you feel like the main characters of romantic movies. Here are the wineries you can visit in Maury County:

Read full story
Granville, TN

Learn history in these three landmarks near Granville's Wildwood Resort

GRANVILLE, TN - Visiting museums and historical landmarks is one of the activities you can enjoy with your friends and loved ones. You can bring the little ones to learn and explore the history and help them answer trivia questions. Expand your mind and visit these three landmarks that take around 30 minutes to drive from the Wildwood Resort.

Read full story
Nashville, TN

Darius Rucker surpasses $2.5 million marks in donation for St. Jude

NASHVILLE, TN - Darius Rucker surpass $2.5 million marks in fundraising efforts with this year’s 12th annual “Darius & Friends” benefit concert on Tuesday, Aug. 24. The event raised over $410,000, with a sold-out attendance in the historic Ryman Auditorium and at-home fan watching via the Mandolin live broadcast.

Read full story
3 comments
Granville, TN

Horse riding and more in Granville's Lake Meadow Farm

GRANVILLE, TN - Appreciate nature while horse riding at the lakeside with Lake Meadow Farm's professional guides. The scenic view of Cordell Hull Lake will accompany you throughout the trail. Lake Meadow Farm offers various horse services, including lessons, Pony Parties, horse rescue, and horse rental for filming or shooting.

Read full story
Granville, TN

Outdoor activities to try near Wildwood Resort in Granville

GRANVILLE, TN - Wildwood Resort accommodates a wide range of events, from gatherings and weekend getaways to wedding venues, and is ready to serve the guests. You can opt for outdoor activities to get closer to nature if you happen to visit the resort. Here are three outdoor activities you can try near Wildwood Resort:

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy