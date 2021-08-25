Middle Tennessee Flood recognized as federal disaster

Chris Gallagher/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced on Tuesday, Aug. 24, that President Joseph R. Biden has authorized a Major Disaster Declaration for Humphreys County. Heavy storm and flood struck Middle Tennessee on Aug. 21.

Gov. Bill Lee is grateful for the commitment from the local first responders and volunteers. Many of these volunteers are the disaster victims themselves.

Individuals and families in Humphreys County will be eligible for FEMA's Individual Assistance program as a result of the Major Disaster Declaration.

The Major Disaster Declaration will also make FEMA's Public Assistance program available to Humphreys County. The county will be eligible to seek compensation for protective measures implemented in response to the disaster and receive direct federal assistance.

As part of the federal Major Disaster Declaration procedure, TEMA coordinated and arranged joint Preliminary Damage Assessments with local emergency authorities and FEMA personnel in Dickson, Hickman, Humphreys, and Houston counties on Monday, Aug. 23.

Depending on the outcome of the ongoing damage assessments in the afflicted counties, FEMA may offer further federal aid and add Tennessee counties to the Major Disaster Declaration.

On August 21, up to 15 inches of rain poured in six hours, causing devastating and deadly flash flooding in Middle Tennessee. More than 700 homes in Humphreys County were flooded as a result of the storm.

Individuals in Humphreys can apply for FEMA's IA program in a variety of methods, including:

Online applications are available at www.DisasterAssistance.gov.

Call the application hotline at 1-800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585) from 6 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Central Time.

For additional information about FEMA's Individual Assistance program, visit https://www.fema.gov/assistance/individual.

FEMA's Public Assistance program may be accessed at https://www.fema.gov/public-assistance-local-state-tribal-and-non-profit.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.