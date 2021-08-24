CEAL's collaboration with local communities helps Tennessee address COVID-19 disparities

Katt Yukawa/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN – The National Institutes of Health (NIH) announced a $12 million award in September 2020 to assist areas that have been highly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through the NIH Community Engagement Alliance (CEAL) Against COVID-19 Disparities, the award supports 11 research teams in states across the country to support and facilitate community-engaged research and outreach for communities particularly impacted by COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations, and death.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) sponsored ten more research teams in April. Tennessee was one of the first research teams to get funding.

“Throughout the pandemic, Tennessee has been one of the states most severely affected by COVID-19,” said Paul Juarez, Ph.D., a professor at Meharry Medical College in Nashville and head of the Health Disparities Research Center of Excellence.

Dr. Juarez has spent decades working with local communities to undertake studies. Dr. Juarez and his wife, Patricia Matthews-Juarez, Ph.D., founded the University of Tennessee Health Science Center's Research Center on Health Disparities, Equity, and the Exposome in Memphis.

He and other Tennessee CEAL researchers at Meharry have long-standing connections with local residents and health departments. To address the importance of tailoring information to different areas of the state, the group has established regional research councils in the western, central, and eastern parts of the state, as well as connections with academic and community partners throughout the state.

The Tennessee CEAL team's first aims were to educate the public about COVID-19 and testing, as well as to recruit a diverse group of people to participate in four COVID-19 clinical studies. The team used long-standing community relationships and social media to reach affected areas in order to achieve these aims.

