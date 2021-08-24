Tennessee State Museum to host discussion on the legacy of the women's suffrage movement

Dani Hart/Pexels

NASHVILLE, TN - Tennessee State Museum will host a special event featuring author Elaine Weiss (The Woman's Hour) in conversation with historian Carole Bucy, Ph.D. to commemorate the 101st anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment and the closing of the Tennessee State Museum exhibition Ratifed! Tennessee Women and the Right to Vote. The event will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sep. 19. The legacy of the women's suffrage movement in Tennessee will be the subject of the discussion.

Elaine Weiss is a journalist and author. Her work has been featured in major magazines such as The Atlantic, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, and others, as well as in NPR stories and documentaries.

She is the author of The Woman's Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote, a critically acclaimed narrative history with powerful parallels to today's political environment.

Dr. Carole Bucy holds degrees in history from Baylor University, George Peabody College, and Vanderbilt University. She is a history professor at Volunteer State Community College and holds the honorary title of Davidson County Historian.

She has been a longstanding supporter for local and state history. She routinely conducts educator seminars on the inclusion of Tennessee history into existing US history curriculum. She is the author of a Tennessee history textbook for college students, which is used in 4th and 5th grade Social Studies classes in numerous school systems around the state.

There is limited seating available and tickets are free, but you must make a reservation through Eventbrite. The event will also be livestreamed on the TNMuseum.org/Videos website.

