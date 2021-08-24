Holiday events at Historic Rock Castle, Hendersonville

Conner Baker/Unsplash

HENDERSONVILLE, TN - Aside from being a historical gem of Hendersonville, Historic Rock Castle is a place for various community events, including outdoor concerts, camping, and festivals. Visitors can join the tour or celebrate holiday events at Historic Rock Castle. Here are the holiday events hosted by Historic Rock Castle.

Castle of Villains

As the Halloween season is around the corner, it is never too early to prepare for trick-or-treating by joining Castle of Villains. Castle of Villains will take place at Historic Castle Rock on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Historic Rock Castle partners with Character Visits 4 U, a character entertainment provider, to celebrate the holiday for two hours, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. providing casts dressing up as villains. Visitors can join the event at $10 per child and $5 for adults.

Holiday Open House

Historic Rock Castle will celebrate early Christmas by inviting everyone to enjoy a free tour on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Visitors will enjoy the event from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., accompanied by refreshments, a holiday gift shop, and Santa Claus. Historic Rock Castle holds this event as a token of gratitude for the community's support.

Wonderland Egg Hunt

Visitors can enjoy the game of egg hunt and other fun activities during the event, including Mad Hatter Tea Parties, Crafts, Games, and Bounce Houses. Kids ages one to 12 can join the Egg Hunt times and join the Mad Hatter Tea Parties. Historic Rock Castle hosted the event in April this year. Historic Rock Castle followed the COVID-19 guidelines by applying space restrictions. The tickets to the Mad Hatter Tea Parties were sold out despite the space restrictions.

