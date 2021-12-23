15 New Year's Resolutions Couples Can Make As a Team!

Inspa Makers/Unsplash

As 2021 comes to a close, individuals are looking forward to creating their New Year’s resolutions for 2022.

Resolutions are great because they gives you a chance to clear your mind, reflect on what’s important to you, and move in a positive direction, provide concrete goals that can give you focus and stability, and show others that you are striving towards your dreams. You can’t imagine the number of people that will be positively impacted!

When we think about resolutions, we usually think of goals we want to achieve for ourselves, like losing weight, getting a new job, or saving more money.

But my advice is that many relationships would improve if partners create New Year’s resolutions together as a couple.

Why is that important?

It means you will have a built-in accountability partner. Remember one of the famous acronyms for team is "Together Each Achieves More." This will ensure that you and your partner stay committed to the resolutions you create.

You can also have fun with it by making it a date night activity and continuing to do so throughout the year as the two of you check-in with each other to see how your resolutions are going.

Finally, this provides an opportunity to celebrate your successes together. Being intentional about improving your lives will automatically improve your relationship or marriage.

To help you start your own resolution list, here are my 15 best ideas for New Year’s resolutions couples can make as a team.

Take a look back at the past year together.

By focusing on what happened the past year, you more than likely would have forgotten the little squabbles that impacted your marriage at the moment.

Looking back on the fond memories of the past year especially during the pandemic will help you look forward optimistically to the year ahead.

Create a nutrition plan together.

It’s hard for an individual to stick to eating healthy when the other isn’t.

Creating a healthy eating plan together with exercise can not only help you lose weight, but you will also have more energy to do fun things together.

Set aside time on a daily or weekly basis to check in with each other.

Since communication can be the biggest challenge to a healthy marriage or relationship, it’s imperative that you carve out space to check in with each other.

This shouldn’t be the where you just check-in to talk about your resolutions, but talk about life in general.

Create a family mission statement.

This statement allows the two of you, as well as your children, to feel a sense of unity and purpose.

It lets each member know that everyone is truly committed to each other's success and growth.

Pay off a credit card.

It’s no secret that finances can be a source of stress and worry among couples.

Creating a strict budget or using the snowball method to pay down debt can make you generally happier.

When it comes to sex, explore how you can be more creative.

If you have been married for a while making sex a priority can be challenging, for some almost impossible.

By making it a priority and infusing a little more fun and creativity in your sex life will all of a sudden make it a must thing to do for your marriage to thrive.

Read and discuss a helpful book about relationships and/or marriage.

Sometimes it’s hard to articulate the things you want out of marriage.

Having a book discussion about marriage can really get to the heart of the matter without trying to figure things out on your own.

Take turns choosing a new activity to try together each month.

This does a couple of things.

First, you get a chance to have a new experience as a couple every month. If nothing else, this means you will have 12 new stories to tell by the end of the year.

Second, by alternating who chooses the month's activity, you will have to keep your partner in mind because you will want them to enjoy the event as much as you will.

Create a proactive plan for handling conflict.

As you are working to achieve your goals, you can't expect every day to be sunny and rosy.

If you have avoided conflicts in the past, make plan figure out how to resolve them by remaining respectful.

Schedule your annual doctor's appointments.

If you have your health, you have everything.

Choose a cause to volunteer for together.

This is a great way to live out your values and have a wonderful bonding experience at the same time.

You can get a fresh perspective on your life as husband and wife when you are supporting an organization or a cause that really needs it.

Plan to host a dinner party for other couples.

There is strength in numbers.

Hosting a dinner party allows you to talk about marriage in a fun and silly way and you’re not alone.

Set a goal with your children.

Creating a family goal will not only teach your children how to set goals for themselves, it will create a strong bond with your children as a family unit.

Schedule some time for yourselves.

Even with all of these mutual goals the two of you are working on, you must still leave some time for each of you to take for yourselves.

You will value each other more as a couple when you make the space and room to develop as individuals.

Plan a celebration.

If you can make and achieve at least 80% of these resolutions by the end of the year, 2022 will be awesome. Celebrate your growth as a couple.

Happy New Year!