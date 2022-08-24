Texas State Government's Deluge of Anti-LGBTQIA+ Legislation Dead

Keira Lane

It has been a wild ride for the notoriously GOP held state of Texas regarding their battle against the LGBTQIA+ adults, youth, and families who support their loved ones. Once again in the news, Texas’ government has sought to further solidify their stance on the sanctity of marriage and it being between a man and a woman. The basis on this stance is via biblical standing and feelings. To fully understand the hardships those within the community face it is imperative that we understand the turbulent history.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mC34j_0hTqvn3700
Official press release from Gov. Abbott on the Supreme Court ruling June 26, 2015 arguing it's against religious beliefs regarding marriageKeira Lane

Many states as early as the 1800s had sodomy laws that punished those who committed these proclaimed crimes would suffer heavy penalties, prison time, and even their basic rights granted to them under the constitution. Every state by the 1960s had anti-sodomy laws and varying degrees of punishment. For Texas, change didn’t start coming about until 1972s legal challenge manifested as an official opinion request by Travis County Attorney Ned Granger to Attorney General Crawford Martin. Martin passed down the opinion that it was illegal to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples. There was no legal basis on the record dictating this opinion to law until House Bill 103 which amended the Texas Family Code and went into effect January 1, 1974.

Challenges aiming to promote body autonomy and rights of women and LGBTQIA+ swept across the nation with cases like Griswold v. Connecticut, Eisenstadt v. Baird, and Roe v. Wade. A turning point in Texas history was the monumental case of Lawrence v. Texas. In September 1998, John Geddes Lawrence Jr. was arrested thanks to a call to police by a friend and spurned lover, Robert Eubanks. An inebriated Eubanks left a get-together at Lawrence’s getting soda from a vending machine and called the cops to report a black man armed with a gun at Lawrence’s place. The black man in question was another guest at Lawrence’s party, Tyron Garner.

When police arrived, they reportedly found Lawrence and Garner in the middle of sexual intercourse and team lead, Joseph Quinn took into custody both. It was Quinn who was also in charge of charging both men for the act but had to get help from the Assistant District Attorney in determining if the anti-sodomy law applied to acts within one’s own domicile. Texas had the Homosexual Conduct law in place that made it a Class C misdemeanor if one engages in deviant sexual intercourse with a person of the same-sex. This case eventually made it to the U.S. Supreme Court and in a 6-3 landmark decision issued on June 26, 2003 they stated Lawrence had his Due Process trampled upon and one judge, Sandra Day O’Connor, cited violation of the Equal Protection.

In 1997, Texas officially banned the issuance of same-sex partners marriage license and same-sex marriage. They then double downed in 2003 to forbid recognition of same-sex marriages or civil unions. That apparently wasn’t enough as Texas in 2005 put the issue in front of voters and passed a referendum to add these restrictions into the Texas Constitution.

These laws were again challenged, twice in 2014 arguing that the Texas ban on same-sex marriage which were both appealed by then Texas Attorney General Greg Abbott, and another time by two state judges who sided with the ban being unconstitutional in 2015. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, under the helm of now Governor Abbott, got stays from the Texas Supreme Court. On June 26, 2015, the U.S. Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage in a major win for LGBTQIA+ rights via Obergefell v. Hodges rendering any Texas laws against this illegal.

These last several years, starting in 2017, have seen a renewed attack on the rights of the LGBTQIA+ community in Texas under the hand of Governor Abbott and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is currently under investigation and embroiled in criminal turmoil since he took office. (I’ll save that for another day) From bathroom bills that failed to pass that demonized transgendered peoples to a slew of new bills that sought to:

  • Ban transgendered youth from competing in UIL Sports unless they presented as the gender shown on birth certificate (SB29 & SB373- Died in house/Dead)
  • Separation based on biological sex of athletics teams sponsored by a public school or institution of higher education (HB1458- Dead in House)
  • Separation of students based on gender for athletics teams sponsored or allowed by a public school (HB3455- Dead in House)
  • Requiring public school students to take part in interscholastic athletic activities based on biological sex (HB4042- Dead in House)
  • Requiring public school students to take part in interscholastic athletic activities based on biological sex, including a report regarding university athletic participation based on biological sex (HB4043- Dead in House)
  • Bans on best practice affirming healthcare for transgendered youth via administering or supplying of life-saving transition-related health care from professionals and parents/guardians placing any care administered to the statutory definition of “child abuse” (HB 68, HB 1399, HB 2693/SB 1311, HB 4014/SB 1646- All Dead in House)
  • Undermine local nondiscrimination ordinances (SB1206 (referred to SSAC), HB610, HB70, HB3955, HB4522, HJR33, HJR6- Dead in House)
  • Religious Exemption Bills allowing individuals to refuse service to LGBTQIA+ individuals (SB247 (referred to HJCJ), SB738 (referred to SSAC), HB1424, HB3083- Dead in House)
  • Prevention of a minor from altering birth certificate from assigned gender at birth to identify gender (SB1148 (referred to SSAC))
  • Relates to the statute of limitations for aggravated assaults involving communicable diseases (HB369- Dead in House)

There were several bills brought to the floor that were pro-LGBTQIA+ as well, many of which never made it past the House floor. These bills are:

  • Authorization to legally change name and gender marker on official documents (SB210 (referred to SSAC), HB338- Dead in House)
  • Ban of conversion therapy (SB97 (referred to SHHSC), HB560 & HB407- Dead in House)
  • Clean-up bills for LBTQIA+ families (SB129 (referred to SSAC), HB1037 & HJR58- Dead in House)
  • Removal of Gay Panic/Trans Panic as a legal defense (HB73- Dead in House)
  • Updating the James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Act to include crimes based on a victim’s gender identity (HB1402- Dead in House)
  • Updating adolescent relationship Romeo/Juliet laws to include LGBTQ couples (HB198 & HB1107- Dead in House)
  • Requirement of health plans to cover HIV/AIDS (HB493- Dead in House)
  • Repealing “No Promo Homo” policies (HB1038- Dead in House)
  • Removing religious exemptions from adoption and foster care agencies (HB1149- Dead in House)
  • Banning nonconsensual surgeries on intersex minors (HB726- Dead in House)

Now, with over 800 pages of emails in the public eye, we get to see how the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) staff have reacted to the gender-affirming care investigations they’ve been tasked to do under the current leadership of Texas. Attorney General Ken Paxton’s legal opinion that argues that gender-affirming care for children is akin to child abuse has echoed through the agency that investigates abuse. Governor Greg Abbott also notified DFPS to “conduct prompt and thorough investigations of any reported instances of Texas children being subjected to abusive gender-transitioning procedures.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4300tv_0hTqvn3700
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's opinion on gender-affirming care given to transgendered youthKeira Lane

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oEZYg_0hTqvn3700
Official documentation stating Gov. Abbott's request to investigate gender-affirming parents/guardiansKeira Lane

From confusion on how to treat these recent case reports to anger from many within DFPS on the additional request, it has caused chaos within the ranks of DFPS. A new report from the Houston Chronicle is alarming in that “nearly 2,300 employees have left DFPS” since they put the new procedures in place at the beginning of the year. The Texas Supreme Court has allowed investigations to continue, even though there are several legal challenges being brought to the courts. Currently, DFPS has reported nine investigations done one parents or guardians for supporting their transgendered children.

The important thing to know regarding all of this is The American Psychiatric Association, American Medical Association, and the American Academy of Pediatrics support gender-affirming care and all consider it medically needed treatment. The damage to children in the south, especially Texas is seen with The Trevor Project’s recent national survey which found that close to 44% of LGBTQIA+ in the south had seriously considered suicide. This number is paired against 41% of LGBTQIA+ youth elsewhere in the country.

Texas is on the front lines of several civil issues. The nation is watching, and it remains to be seen how the battle for body autonomy and LGBTQIA+ will ultimately pan out. This November will see a definitive answer one way or another for at least 4 years.

If you would like to find resources or ways to help, you can visit https://www.equalitytexas.org/

