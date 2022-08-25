Student Loan Debt Forgiveness? Who Will President Biden's Plan Help?

Today President Biden announced his administration’s proposed plan to forgive millions of past and present student’s loan debts. In his detailed plan, people who borrowed money that earns less than $125,000 a year or families who bring in less than $250,000 a year would be eligible for $10,000 in loan forgiveness. Those who received Pell Grants need more financial help, so the government would forgive an extra $10,000 bringing the total to $20,000 for grant recipients.

President Biden announced over Twitter his plans for student debt forgiveness Twitter

The President is also planning to extend the current pause on federal student loan payments, which will expire August 31, 2022, one last time through the end of the current year. All of this came via a tweet Biden sent out on Twitter this morning and he plans to address the public announcing the plan.

Biden’s plan will find various coming challenges, but if his plan were to succeed, it would help the 43 million people who have federal student debt. According to the Federal Reserve, about 4 in every 10 Americans have accrued a student debt. Twenty percent of those are current college attendees who still owe money and twenty-two percent who have already repaid their debts. Adults thirty years old and below are more likely, because of rising education costs, to have taken out a student loan than those older than thirty years of age.

This graph shows the rise in education costs when paired up with inflation and minimum wage National Center for Education Statistics

Historical data on cost of education increase by year National Center for Education Statistics

Public education costs have risen over 2,580% from 1970 to 2020 and will keep the upward trend unless something is done to give relief to average Americans and hold these institutions accountable. Private institutions have also seen a dramatic rise in costs which have risen 2,107% since 1970 to 2020. Someone in 1970 would pay approximately $1,706 compared to someone in 2020 having to pay $37,650.

Historical cost of education from 1963 to 2020 National Center for Education Statistics

It’s also important to consider the cost of inflation and how it has risen throughout the years without wages increasing to keep up with it. The dollar rose an average of 3.87% annually which means it has from 1970 to 2020 seen a price increase to 567%.

While minimum wage raises are finally happening state by state and federally, it still doesn’t help catch workers up to being able to afford education or to pay their student loan debts. In 1970, minimum wage was $1.60 per hour and if you worked an average of 8 hours a day for 2 weeks, you would have pre-tax about $896. That is over double the cost of tuition back then, which averaged out to be about $394 per year. You can see this rise by comparing minimum wage in 1995 to tuition costs. You’d have your tuition costs paid off in a few months.

Current minimum wage by state US Department of Labor

These days the average cost of tuition is about $25,707 per year or $102,828 for 4 years. With lost income because of being in school and interest, the costs of getting a bachelor degree could be as much as $509,434. It’s no wonder with all of this data and information, many Americans are feeling the squeeze and are financially hurting which hurts and hinders our economy. If people can’t afford to buy things and instead hold on to their money, then our economy slows.

Average cost of tuition by state National Center for Education Statistics

In many states you would have to work over 40+ hours just to pay college tuition, never mind the need to go to college for several hours a day making that utterly impossible. Currently, we are in a financial fiasco of epic proportions and while the debt forgiveness will help people, it is just a band-aid on a hemorrhaging open wound. More needs to be done and we need government officials and voters alike to come together to fix the fundamental issues if we ever hope to get our heads above water.

It will be interesting to see how Biden’s plan plays out and the challenges it faces, and in the meantime, hopefully some get a much needed reprieve.

What do you think needs to be done to fix the current financial crisis? If you have student loan debt that will be given to you, how does this help you?