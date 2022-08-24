Affected by the Severe Texas Flooding? Here's What You Need to Know

Governor Greg Abbott is asking all Texas residents who are victims of the flooding to report their damages to the state as they need these numbers to petition the federal government for declaration of federal disaster. This declaration would allow FEMA to give funds to those affected for repairs.

Image taken from Texas Division of Emergency Management with a QR Code to help navigate you to the appropriate website to report damages Keira Lane

As of May 2022, only 14% of Texans have some sort of flood policy on their homes, leaving 86% of all Texans without coverage for any damages caused by the storms. Thousands of dollars worth of damages affect many residents, who are lower income, are struggling to bounce back from the economic hardships caused by the pandemic, etcetera. It is the hope that through reporting the damages to the state, many of these residents can find the help they so desperately need.

Dallas emergency personnel responded to almost 2,000 calls for service during the flooding and lost 28 patrol squad cars. Dallas Fire Rescue lost four ambulances and four fire trucks which complicates things for an already struggling sect of emergency personnel as they already had a difficult time replacing old vehicles.

They spent nearly a billion dollars over the last several years on various equipment and infrastructure to help prevent flooding, though because of the amount of rainfall in a short time frame these systems weren’t able to help in prevention of flooding. It wouldn’t have mattered what system they put in place, the sheer volume of water many parts of Texas saw would have overtaken it.

If the flooding that has happened has affected you, please report your damages to the state to help ensure that Texas gets the funding it needs to help assist you in your cost of repairs. You can report your damages here.

Here are resources to better help individuals and/or families navigate getting the help they need.