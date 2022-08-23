Embattled Dallas Attorney is Sentenced

A judge sentenced a local Dallas attorney to five years in prison after being found guilty of conspiracy to launder money.

An undercover DEA agent ended up giving, Rayshun Jackson, 52, over $300,000 that Jackson said he could launder for him. Jackson suspected that the money was from drug trafficking and went through the process, over a period of several days, to deposit the funds into various firm bank accounts. When the money posted, he then transferred the funds into the DEA agent’s account.

Hailed as an influential lawyer, representing the likes of Don Hill, the Dallas mayor Pro Tem who was under criminal investigation for corruption charges, and a minor who in 2011 was wrongly deported to South America, Jackson admitted to the court that he knew what he was doing was unlawful. Jackson, in 2017, got appointed to the Dallas Area Rapid Transport board.

A graduate of Texas Southern University in 1996, Jackson has, until this point, been a practicing attorney in Texas since November 1st, 1996. Several disciplinary actions from the State Bar of Texas riddled Jackson’s time practicing.

-March 26th, 2009 he was publicly reprimanded.

-Fully Probated Suspension from March 15, 2014 to March 14, 2015

-Partially Probated Suspension and Public Reprimand from October 13, 2016 to wit his punishment start date November 15, 2016 and end date being November 14, 2018

-Fully Probated Suspension from April 2, 2018 to March 31, 20212

Documents showing transgressions and punishment for his April 2, 2018 Fully Probated Suspension State Bar of Texas

-Fully Probated Suspension from August 1, 2020 to July 31, 2021

Formal complaint filed against Rayshun Jackson which again saw him Fully Probated Suspension State Bar of Texas

-Resignation in lieu of discipline November 9, 2021

Documents from the Texas Supreme Court showing his license being revoked so he can no longer practice law in the state of Texas. State Bar of Texas

His practice areas were: Business, Creditor-Debtor, Criminal, Family, Litigation: Commercial, Litigation: Personal Injury, Real Estate, Juvenile

Jackson was arrested in April 2021 and pleaded guilty in September 2021. He originally faced 20 years in prison for the charges. There is a request via a motion filed by Jackson’s attorney, Brandon McCarthy, for pushing back Jackson’s check in date to serve his time because of being a primary caretaker for his mother. They have also requested that he instead serve time in Montgomery, Alabama because of several programs available to inmates that relate to vocation, education, and occupation.

It is unknown as of the writing of this article the findings and rulings on either motion.