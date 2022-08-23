Late to the Game: World-building

Join me as I share lessons from my journey as a middle aged newbie to published author Keira Lane

What exactly is world-building?

World-building is the basis of the landscapes your characters will explore, will help set the tone of your story, its themes, etc. The reason for World-building is to give the story more structure and an actual place for things to happen. You need to start by setting rules and boundaries for this world. If it is based in a real world setting then the rules, while already apparent to the reader, still will need to be fleshed out and set up. If you choose to do a fictional world, the rules can be and often are different because you have more freedom to experiment with concepts. When you know the external and internal conflicts your protagonists and antagonists will have, you can apply these things to the world in which they live.

World-building heavily depends on your genre as fantasy and sci-fi are more complex in their settings via various languages, fantasy-based races, etc. Think J. R. R. Tolkien with his Hobbit and Lord of the Rings books.

So where does one start in the world-building process?

The best place to start is the part of your world you are the most excited to build. It could be a magic system, religious system, languages, etc. Once you have this picked you can move towards building the rules and laws of this part of the system. So if you are going to start with building a magic system, you need to ask yourself what the limitations are, what the general rules are, and what the limitations are. Maintaining these three aspects and building them out will increase readability, consistency, and give a real feel to the world.

Establishing the type of world that fits your genre would be a good next step. What type of environment are your characters living in? Specific genres have norms to the environment types. When you’ve imagined your environment, then you ask questions such as:

What resources, natural or otherwise exist in this location?

How do entities within your world use the land and resources?

Are there any natural events that people should fear?

If so, what are they and how would people respond to them?

Focusing on the impacts that the environment has on life is an important detail that readers may need to understand how the rules and laws can affect the world. As you continue the process, you can work to define culture, language, and history building up a vivacious and incredible world for the reader to lose themselves in. One of the best ways to understand and see world-building is to read books from other authors that excel in world-building. Take notes on the various senses they tap into, the rules and consequences placed throughout, the foods, animals, religion, and any history provided. You will find there are authors who prefer to keep things vague, leaving it up to the imagination of the reader to build a world and thus getting them involved and engaged within the work. Other authors like to have their complete vision detailed out to paint a vivid picture for the reader. It is important to note that too much detail will bore the reader and pull them from the story. Things too detailed will read like a honey-do list and they will probably put your book down and refuse to pick it back up. There is a balance in all things and detailed world-building is no different.