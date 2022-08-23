Late to the Game: Point of View

Keira Lane

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k6s5q_0hRCUFKi00
If you have missed previous articles as I share my journey, never fear! They are here and posted.Keira Lane

The three primary types of point of view you’ll find are: first person, second person, and third person.

In a first person point of view you have a character who is actively involved in the story being the narrator. By using the ‘I’ sentence structure the reader can deduce that this character is close to the story via the main protagonist or antagonist. This format provides an intimate and deeper thinking into feelings, thoughts, and actions of the narrator, as well as, provides a believable context within the plot itself since they can only report what they’ve witnessed or heard themselves.

Second person point of view is focused around ‘you’ to draw in the reader, making them feel part of the action within the story and investing in that relationship. Second person is incredibly difficult to write in any length greater than a short story, and while we can do it in novel length, it would force you to stretch yourself as a writer.

Third person point of view: you, the author, narrate the story for the reader, where you cover all the characters within the story itself. There are subdivisions within third person point of view: third person omniscient, third-person limited, and third person objective. Omniscience is an all-knowing state of reference. So an author telling the story who knows all thoughts, feelings, motivations, etcetera would be considered third person omniscient. Third person limited is where the all-knowing ability is focused on one character within the story. It differs from the first person point of view because you not only focus on how they feel but what is going on around them, making it much more freeing than being trapped in the character’s mind. This method of writing is useful when you would like the reader to grow attached to one specific character and also gives an air of mystery as it limits the reader to know what exactly is happening in the story. Third person objective forces the reader to make judgments of motivation and feeling based on dialogue and action. This point of view tells the complete story from the perspective of an outsider looking in. This sort of style is wonderful for when writing thriller/mystery/horror as the more you keep the reader in the dark the more impactful and suspense building it will be for them.

When outlining or plotting your story, decide on the point of view as it will affect things like pacing, mood, emotional impact, and the amount of information provided to the reader. When you decide your point of view, it is also important to decide on the tense of your work. Will it be past tense or present? Ask yourself a few questions when deciding what point of view you want like:

How invested in the characters do you want the reader to be?

Which point of view is better for the tone of your story?

Are you planning to write from multiple points of view?

When you take all things into consideration, then start your outlining and plotting and your point of view can apply to all outlines like the 3 Act Structure, Hero’s Journey, etc.

First person point of view relies heavily on all five senses to paint the most vivid realistic story. You need to make sure at every point you are asking yourself what this character sees, hears, smells, feels, tastes, etc. This will draw the reader into experiencing a well-rounded tale.

I have multiple points of view, when should I switch between them?

Many writers choose to have over one point of view which can definitely add layers to your story and depth not found otherwise. This lets the reader connect intimately with more than just one character. However, it can be quite confusing if not executed correctly. The best time to change the point of view is at the start of a new chapter as it is a natural transition within your story and will be the cleanest way to change without causing mass confusion.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Writing# How To# Advice# Guide# Point of View

Comments / 0

Published by

Writer | Author "From A Heart-Shaped Box" | Co-Founder Autimagination Media | Co-Founder quipsandcups.com | Co-Founder spiceandlane.com | Interviewer | Mom | Advocate | Ally | Featured Guest in various articles and podcasts | Neurodiverse | She/Her

Roanoke, TX
23 followers

More from Keira Lane

Redacted Department of Justice Affidavit Shows New Details in Trump Search and Seizure at Mar-a-Lago

Today, the Department of Justice released a heavily redacted affidavit by order of Federal Judge, Bruce Reinhart. In the documentation, it explains what they found and where along with witness statements which helped the Department of Justice get a search warrant August 8, 2022 for Donald Trump’s Florida golf resort, Mar-a-Largo. Though the sensitive information, namely details about witnesses and critical investigative information that if released could impede the Department of Justice, is censored it’s the most information the public has regarding the events leading up to the FBI’s raid.

Read full story
3 comments
Texas State

Texas State Government's Deluge of Anti-LGBTQIA+ Legislation Dead

It has been a wild ride for the notoriously GOP held state of Texas regarding their battle against the LGBTQIA+ adults, youth, and families who support their loved ones. Once again in the news, Texas’ government has sought to further solidify their stance on the sanctity of marriage and it being between a man and a woman. The basis on this stance is via biblical standing and feelings. To fully understand the hardships those within the community face it is imperative that we understand the turbulent history.

Read full story

Student Loan Debt Forgiveness? Who Will President Biden's Plan Help?

Today President Biden announced his administration’s proposed plan to forgive millions of past and present student’s loan debts. In his detailed plan, people who borrowed money that earns less than $125,000 a year or families who bring in less than $250,000 a year would be eligible for $10,000 in loan forgiveness. Those who received Pell Grants need more financial help, so the government would forgive an extra $10,000 bringing the total to $20,000 for grant recipients.

Read full story
Texas State

Affected by the Severe Texas Flooding? Here's What You Need to Know

Governor Greg Abbott is asking all Texas residents who are victims of the flooding to report their damages to the state as they need these numbers to petition the federal government for declaration of federal disaster. This declaration would allow FEMA to give funds to those affected for repairs.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Embattled Dallas Attorney is Sentenced

A judge sentenced a local Dallas attorney to five years in prison after being found guilty of conspiracy to launder money. An undercover DEA agent ended up giving, Rayshun Jackson, 52, over $300,000 that Jackson said he could launder for him. Jackson suspected that the money was from drug trafficking and went through the process, over a period of several days, to deposit the funds into various firm bank accounts. When the money posted, he then transferred the funds into the DEA agent’s account.

Read full story

Late to the Game: Dialogue and Action Tags

Join me as I share lessons from my journey as a middle aged newbie writer to published author.Keira Lane. There are basic rules to writing dialogue well and it is noticed when you don’t use them correctly by readers. It can make you look less competent and put readers off your book entirely. Wrongly used tags look highly amateurish, too.

Read full story
1 comments

Late to the Game: World-building

Join me as I share lessons from my journey as a middle aged newbie to published authorKeira Lane. World-building is the basis of the landscapes your characters will explore, will help set the tone of your story, its themes, etc. The reason for World-building is to give the story more structure and an actual place for things to happen. You need to start by setting rules and boundaries for this world. If it is based in a real world setting then the rules, while already apparent to the reader, still will need to be fleshed out and set up. If you choose to do a fictional world, the rules can be and often are different because you have more freedom to experiment with concepts. When you know the external and internal conflicts your protagonists and antagonists will have, you can apply these things to the world in which they live.

Read full story
1 comments

Late to the Game: Tropes and Cliches

Sharing my journey going from utter newbie to published author.Keira Lane. Tropes are the structural backbone of your story and part of your basic world building in that they are the rules you are setting for how your story will play out. Nothing is original, and each genre has its list of cliches and tropes. Some are more accepted than others. It’s important to think outside your genre’s trope box. We expect tropes while we moderately accept cliches depending on the cliche. Don’t shy away from using them. Readers are well prepared for them and it kind ties the reader into the story.

Read full story

Late to the Game: Active vs Passive Voice

Writing in Active voice is essential to creating strong prose and effectively communicating with the readers. Sadly, we’re not taught in grade school what active voice is and how to write in it because they predominately used it for non-scientific writing. They geared our schooling to academic writing and so that is what we learned.

Read full story

Late to the Game: Titles, Word Count, Genre, and Everything in Between

Join me as we continue our journey on learning the absolute basics to writingKeira Lane. Titles, Word Count, Genre, and Everything in Between. Word count differs from genre to genre (65k to 150k word count)

Read full story

Late to the Game: Writing Basics From a Middle Aged Writer- Where to Start?

Join me as I share lessons from my journey as a middle aged new authorKeira Lane. Find a time that works best for you and try to make it a habit. Often, people struggle with how to write. It honestly boils down to just a handful of things. First, having an idea, no matter how vague or absurd you might think it is, just having this is a big part of the battle. When you take this idea and manipulating and growing it, you will know pretty quickly if it is going to be a worthy idea with substance to build off.

Read full story
Texas State

What's Next for Texas Weather?

Texas is the perfect example of the climate crisis and how it affects not just each individual be it cost of electricity or simply going outside. This year, Texas has seen the worst drought since 2011-2012 though not yet peak 2011 drought levels and July ended in the number two position in being the warmest of any month here on record.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy