Late to the Game: Point of View

If you have missed previous articles as I share my journey, never fear! They are here and posted. Keira Lane

The three primary types of point of view you’ll find are: first person, second person, and third person.

In a first person point of view you have a character who is actively involved in the story being the narrator. By using the ‘I’ sentence structure the reader can deduce that this character is close to the story via the main protagonist or antagonist. This format provides an intimate and deeper thinking into feelings, thoughts, and actions of the narrator, as well as, provides a believable context within the plot itself since they can only report what they’ve witnessed or heard themselves.

Second person point of view is focused around ‘you’ to draw in the reader, making them feel part of the action within the story and investing in that relationship. Second person is incredibly difficult to write in any length greater than a short story, and while we can do it in novel length, it would force you to stretch yourself as a writer.

Third person point of view: you, the author, narrate the story for the reader, where you cover all the characters within the story itself. There are subdivisions within third person point of view: third person omniscient, third-person limited, and third person objective. Omniscience is an all-knowing state of reference. So an author telling the story who knows all thoughts, feelings, motivations, etcetera would be considered third person omniscient. Third person limited is where the all-knowing ability is focused on one character within the story. It differs from the first person point of view because you not only focus on how they feel but what is going on around them, making it much more freeing than being trapped in the character’s mind. This method of writing is useful when you would like the reader to grow attached to one specific character and also gives an air of mystery as it limits the reader to know what exactly is happening in the story. Third person objective forces the reader to make judgments of motivation and feeling based on dialogue and action. This point of view tells the complete story from the perspective of an outsider looking in. This sort of style is wonderful for when writing thriller/mystery/horror as the more you keep the reader in the dark the more impactful and suspense building it will be for them.

When outlining or plotting your story, decide on the point of view as it will affect things like pacing, mood, emotional impact, and the amount of information provided to the reader. When you decide your point of view, it is also important to decide on the tense of your work. Will it be past tense or present? Ask yourself a few questions when deciding what point of view you want like:

How invested in the characters do you want the reader to be?

Which point of view is better for the tone of your story?

Are you planning to write from multiple points of view?

When you take all things into consideration, then start your outlining and plotting and your point of view can apply to all outlines like the 3 Act Structure, Hero’s Journey, etc.

First person point of view relies heavily on all five senses to paint the most vivid realistic story. You need to make sure at every point you are asking yourself what this character sees, hears, smells, feels, tastes, etc. This will draw the reader into experiencing a well-rounded tale.

I have multiple points of view, when should I switch between them?

Many writers choose to have over one point of view which can definitely add layers to your story and depth not found otherwise. This lets the reader connect intimately with more than just one character. However, it can be quite confusing if not executed correctly. The best time to change the point of view is at the start of a new chapter as it is a natural transition within your story and will be the cleanest way to change without causing mass confusion.