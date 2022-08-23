Late to the Game: Active vs Passive Voice

Writing in Active voice is essential to creating strong prose and effectively communicating with the readers. Sadly, we’re not taught in grade school what active voice is and how to write in it because they predominately used it for non-scientific writing. They geared our schooling to academic writing and so that is what we learned.

So what is Active voice?

Active voice is the first of the grammatical voices where the subject acts on the verb. With an active voice, it highlights the logical flow of action in your story. It also makes your sentences more direct, clearer to the reader, and keeps the sentences from becoming too complicated and wordy.

[subject]+[verb (performed by the subject)]+[optional object]

Chester kicked the ball.

Ok, then what is Passive voice?

Passive voice is the second grammatical voice where the subject is acted upon by the verb. This confuses the reader and while it sounds flowy and poetic, it actually makes things messy when read. Passive voice can create awkward sentences and its overuse can make your prose seem one dimensional and boring. You can tell if you have a passive voice within your sentence structure because the verb phrase will include a form of ‘be’. Words like am, is, was, were, are, has been, have been, had been, will be, will have been, and being are clues for you to look deeper into your writing to make sure you aren’t actively writing in passive voice. If there is a past participle immediately after any form of ‘to be’ it will always be a passive voice. It is important to note, not all sentences that have ‘have’ or ‘be’ will be passive, however. If you have modal verbs, such as may, has, can, and must they do not signify passive voice due to them telling the reader how necessary it is for this thing to happen. The same works for ‘be’ as it can be the main verb of a sentence that tells of the state of being.

[subject]+[some form of the verb to be]+[past participle of a transitive verb]+[optional prepositional phrase]

The ball was kicked by Chester.

Sentence construction with passive voice can also drop the subject all together. For example:

The ball was kicked.

We should note that grammar checking programs rarely catch most of the passive voice instances since it is a stylistic issue that specifically affects clarity. So while these programs might catch a few instances, often they miss many other moments in your work where passive voice is present.

Are there times where passive voice is ok?

There are several instances where passive voice is deemed acceptable. Some cases to be argued for passive voice use is to emphasize an object, de-emphasize an object, or if your readers don’t need to know who exactly handles the action.

Below I have attached a side by side of my very first work ever written. If you notice reading between the two, the left side is less clear, more wordy without actually being impactful, etc. The right side reads more clearly to the reader. Also note, the red highlighted -ing starting words. I had a bad habit of also starting several sentences with -ing words, known as Gerunds, which while they have their place, they definitely shouldn’t be used as often as I was using them. The reason you should be careful is often they are fragment adjectives that should moved further in the sentence. They can also be dangling modifiers where they should be placed by the person or thing they’re describing. So make sure you avoid those two pitfalls when starting sentences with -ing words. In the example below, I didn’t alter the -ing words as it shows active vs passive voice.

First draft snippet from the very first story I wrote when I began my journey as a writer in January 2020 outlining Active vs Passive Voice Keira Lane

There is also the misconception that you can’t have a passive voice in a first person point of view. It actually can be easier from a first person point of view to slide into passive voice. For example:

I was hit by the car.

[Passive Voice]

The car hit me.

[Active Voice]