Late to the Game: Writing Basics From a Middle Aged Writer- Where to Start?

Join me as I share lessons from my journey as a middle aged new author Keira Lane

Where to Start

Have an idea

Just Write

Read, Read, Read

Find a time that works best for you and try to make it a habit

Often, people struggle with how to write. It honestly boils down to just a handful of things. First, having an idea, no matter how vague or absurd you might think it is, just having this is a big part of the battle. When you take this idea and manipulating and growing it, you will know pretty quickly if it is going to be a worthy idea with substance to build off.

Reading is another huge thing. Read in your genre, read outside your genre, read, read, read! Take special care when reading to look at how others do things. How are they breaking up paragraphs, writing dialogue tags, writing action tags, conveying emotion, and showing rather than telling? You’ll quickly realize poor writing vs good writing.

Just write. It sounds easy, but everyone’s first draft is a dumpster fire. With the first draft, you are just getting the idea on paper. Second draft and beyond is for sorting out the story, finding plot holes, finding things that don’t work and redoing, etc.

Do not get stuck in an editing loop with your first draft!

When I first started writing, I was stuck in that vicious cycle and would sit and edit chapters I’d just written repeatedly. This beast had me in its clutches for at the very least, three months. I found out that this is a surefire way to never finish your first draft. If you think of something to add or find something you decide you don’t like, make a note of it but keep going. That is for the second draft.

Of course, making your writing a priority is helpful, so setting a specific time of day to write or a word count goal for each day is good, but it isn’t an absolute need. Every one of you will find different things work. You might set a 500 word count goal for each day. Someone else might find that too daunting or not be able to write until the mood strikes. Just write when you can. The important thing is to write! There is no wrong or right way to do it, especially with the first draft, as a lot of times the first draft is exploratory. It is just meant to get the idea fully on paper and fleshed out.

Do you have any other ideas on good starting places not mentioned above? Please share them below in the comments!