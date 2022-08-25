Rachel Rochester’s new photoshoot!

MBR fotography

Rachel Rochester shared her most recent shoot with us VIA Instagram and here’s what we think:

The fifteen year old model recently indulged in a photoshoot to expand her experience in comercial print modeling. She worked with a local photographer to capture the perfect visions and deliver these masterpieces to us. It has been speculated that Rachel partake in this shoot to work on her fashion show/ project, ‘Black on Black’. In the three part series she shared with us, Rachel rocked a long black fitted dress with platform boots and long socks to top it off. For her second look she wore a black jumpsuit with gold and black jewelry we can not get enough of! For Rachel’s last portion of this shoot she wore a brown school style top with jean bottoms. Rachel worked in a local studio to capture the perfect images of the perfect outfits.

It is said that applications for Rachel’s fashion show are still open and available on her website and Black on Blacks official instagram. We will be contacting the model to give us insight on her vision of attire that will be showcased at her show. Rachel’s publicity has been at an all time high and she shared with another news insider that, “It feels weird, people will come up to me like in school and say, “I saw you on the news” or something along those lines”.

With Rachel having continuous on-duty and off-duty work to handle it’s wondered how she handles it all.