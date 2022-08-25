Rachel Rochester’s new photoshoot!

Rachel Rochester shared her most recent shoot with us VIA Instagram and here’s what we think:

The fifteen year old model recently indulged in a photoshoot to expand her experience in comercial print modeling. She worked with a local photographer to capture the perfect visions and deliver these masterpieces to us. It has been speculated that Rachel partake in this shoot to work on her fashion show/ project, ‘Black on Black’. In the three part series she shared with us, Rachel rocked a long black fitted dress with platform boots and long socks to top it off. For her second look she wore a black jumpsuit with gold and black jewelry we can not get enough of! For Rachel’s last portion of this shoot she wore a brown school style top with jean bottoms. Rachel worked in a local studio to capture the perfect images of the perfect outfits.

It is said that applications for Rachel’s fashion show are still open and available on her website and Black on Blacks official instagram. We will be contacting the model to give us insight on her vision of attire that will be showcased at her show. Rachel’s publicity has been at an all time high and she shared with another news insider that, “It feels weird, people will come up to me like in school and say, “I saw you on the news” or something along those lines”.

With Rachel having continuous on-duty and off-duty work to handle it’s wondered how she handles it all.

The newest “IT girl”.

Rachel Rochester, the teenage star, has been rising in popularity sourcing from her modeling reputation. She is thought out to be the next “IT girl”. From admiring her sense of fashion to loving her personality, Rachel is building herself a fanbase.

The BTS of the making of “Black on Black” hosted by Rachel Rochester.

Pictured: Rachel Rochester around town looking for a venue to host her fashion show.Ameena Wilcox. Black on Black is a community fashion show that will be hosted by Rachel Rochester and her team. Her main goal of this event is to show more diversity in the fashion industry and to promote and show support to local small businesses. This production is aimed to happen in late November- early December but may vary due to many reasons. She plans to cast models based on enthusiasm , personality and kindness rather than based on looks and weight as the industry does. She says, “If this event goes well, I am planning to have many more after it.” There is a Facebook, Instagram and TikTok that follows the steps of this production and gives updates to the public. She has been seen in Lake City and surrounding areas doing work that’s speculated to be for “Black on Black”, but the model states she already has the event planned out down to every decoration. She’s, “More than ready”.

