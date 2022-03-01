Spring Hill Youth Equestrians are going to Regionals

Spring Hill’s youth are having the ride of their lives competing on our community's very own Interscholastic Equestrian Association (IEA) team! “KC Equestrians” is lead by local coach Ashley Restivo of Restivo Performance Horses.

KC Equestrians qualified for the upcoming Regional Competition their very first season competing together! The team qualified both as individuals and as a team.

As local Spring Hill residents, we are very proud and excited to have these riders represent our community this upcoming weekend at The University of Nebraska at Lincoln.

At the regional show they will be tested on their Horsemanship and Reining horse skills (as seen on the popular TV show, Yellowstone). They will be riding to gain points for their team and to earn their seat to compete at the IEA National Competition.

Having a local equestrian team adds great value to our community and provides the youth with many unique opportunities and experiences- both in and out of the arena!

The high school students have many potential college scholarships they can earn and many chances to be recruited to compete on a college equestrian team.

The Interscholastic Equestrian Association (IEA) also awards a student-rider the National Sportsmanship Award each year. KC Equestrians will be presenting two of our very own peer nominated riders for the National Sportsmanship award. Spring Hill High School students, Peyton Sherron & Kendall Anderson, have represented our community and values with honor. These two students have been awarded at multiple events during our competition season for their characteristics that exemplify exceptional sportsmanship and positive peer role modeling.

The National Award winner will be selected from the group of riders who earned a Sportsmanship Award at a local, regional or zone IEA show during the school year.

We look forward to following their journey and cheering these hard-working, local equestrians on this weekend!

For student equestrians in grades 4-12, the Interscholastic Equestrian Association (IEA) was established in the spring of 2002 and held its first annual national finals event the following year in Willoughby, Ohio. A non-profit organization, the IEA has grown both geometrically and geographically each year. Beginning with just 200 participants, the IEA now has over 14,500 members in 46 states across North America. The IEA supports three disciplines: Hunt Seat, Western, and Dressage. There is no need for any rider to own a horse because competition horses are provided at each venue to the contestant. The MISSION of the IEA is to introduce students in private and public middle and secondary schools to equestrian sports and to promote and improve the quality of equestrian competition and instruction. The IEA PURPOSE is to set minimum standards for competition, provide information concerning the creation and development of school associated equestrian sport programs, promote the common interests of safe riding instruction and competition and education on matters related to equestrian sport at the middle and secondary school levels (primarily ages 9 through 19). To fulfill its purpose, the IEA offers guidance regarding the creation and development of school and/or barn associated equestrian programs. IEA coaches aim to develop understanding and appreciation of equestrian sports through organized student competitions and additional equine educational opportunities. Students have the opportunity to earn scholarships toward their college education through awards in competition and through sportsmanship activities.