We're excited to announce the release of our 'mobile-friendly' voting guide for the PG County election on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. As a voter, yo can use this free resource to pick candidates close to your values! Learn more here.

kBoulevard 2022 Prince George's County Voting Guide kBoulevard

Since 2016, kBoulevard (pronounced "k boulevard") has provided resources to educate and engage voters on local issues in the Metro-D.C. region. From special elections to statewide races, kBoulevard's digital voting guides deliver an unbiased resource designed to increase election transparency and improve political accountability.

The 2022 Prince George's Election Voting Guide also provides information for residents on where to vote on Nov. 8th.

"Voters are overwhelmed with the sheer amount of election information available and left to discover what sources are best," said Ryan Curl, founder, and CEO, kBoulevard. "Our digital election guides are designed with busy voters in mind, providing one reliable place to compare information about each local candidate on issues that matter to their community."

The 'mobile-friendly' voters guide provides information on each candidate's position in key topic areas impacting city residents, including affordable housing, government accountability, inclusion and diversity, education curriculums, public safety, youth, and senior services.

The resource provides a simplified compilation of each candidate's platform, initiatives, and additional publicly available information. With a simple, mobile-friendly interface, the guide highlights candidates' views on crucial initiatives for simple comparison.

2022 Prince George's County Voting Guide Board of Education kBoulevard

In addition, kBoulevard's voting guides provide information about the region and its residents, including budgetary details, government planning, and capital improvement projects. Key data sources for the Prince George's County voting guide include the U.S. Census Bureau, DataUSA.io, Prince George's County Office of Management and Budget, City of College Park, Maryland State Archives, and Maryland State Library.

View the 2022 Prince George's County Voters Guide here.