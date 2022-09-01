Northern Illinois Food Bank’s New North Suburban Center (NSC) Hosted Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening Event

Northern Illinois Food Bank held a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house for its North Suburban Center (NSC) to celebrate its relocation to a larger space in Lake Forest at 13950 W. Business Center Drive. Over 200 guests attended the event including community leaders, local Mayors, donors, board members, volunteers, staff and the public. Attendees enjoyed a welcome presentation, tours, refreshments, live radio broadcast by WXLC (102.3 FM) and sample volunteer projects.

The ribbon cutting ceremony featured emcee Maeven Sipes, Chief Philanthropy Officer, Northern Illinois Food Bank, and several speakers including: Julie Yurko, President and CEO, Northern Illinois Food Bank, Doug Eckrote, Board Chair, Northern Illinois Food Bank and Senior Advisor, Uline, Brad Schneider, US Representative, 10th District, George Pandaleon, Mayor of Lake Forest, Bernard Wysocki, Mayor of Green Oaks, Armando Peña, Executive Director of Club Apaseo el Alto (Spanish speaking presenter and translator Sucely Garcia, NIFB) and Scott Keenan, North Suburban Center Manager, Northern Illinois Food Bank.

The new location in Lake Forest includes a larger cooler and freezer space to help meet the Food Bank’s goal of increasing percent of produce distributed to 30% of all food distributed. The bigger space allows for additional volunteers from 50 to 100 a shift, and eventually up to 500 a week. The increased capacity for volunteers will double the amount of food processed on site to approximately 2.5 million pounds annually.

The North Suburban Center serves 150 pantries and programs in Lake County and 60 pantries and programs in McHenry County. In Lake County alone, the Food Bank served an average of 78,000 neighbors monthly in the past year. The new larger space will enable more neighbors to receive the food they need to thrive. For more information about volunteering, receiving groceries or to make a donation, visit: SolveHungerToday.org.