Lake Forest, IL

Northern Illinois Food Bank’s New North Suburban Center (NSC) Hosted Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening Event

Katie Heraty

Northern Illinois Food Bank held a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house for its North Suburban Center (NSC) to celebrate its relocation to a larger space in Lake Forest at 13950 W. Business Center Drive. Over 200 guests attended the event including community leaders, local Mayors, donors, board members, volunteers, staff and the public. Attendees enjoyed a welcome presentation, tours, refreshments, live radio broadcast by WXLC (102.3 FM) and sample volunteer projects.

The ribbon cutting ceremony featured emcee Maeven Sipes, Chief Philanthropy Officer, Northern Illinois Food Bank, and several speakers including: Julie Yurko, President and CEO, Northern Illinois Food Bank, Doug Eckrote, Board Chair, Northern Illinois Food Bank and Senior Advisor, Uline, Brad Schneider, US Representative, 10th District, George Pandaleon, Mayor of Lake Forest, Bernard Wysocki, Mayor of Green Oaks, Armando Peña, Executive Director of Club Apaseo el Alto (Spanish speaking presenter and translator Sucely Garcia, NIFB) and Scott Keenan, North Suburban Center Manager, Northern Illinois Food Bank.

The new location in Lake Forest includes a larger cooler and freezer space to help meet the Food Bank’s goal of increasing percent of produce distributed to 30% of all food distributed. The bigger space allows for additional volunteers from 50 to 100 a shift, and eventually up to 500 a week. The increased capacity for volunteers will double the amount of food processed on site to approximately 2.5 million pounds annually.

The North Suburban Center serves 150 pantries and programs in Lake County and 60 pantries and programs in McHenry County. In Lake County alone, the Food Bank served an average of 78,000 neighbors monthly in the past year. The new larger space will enable more neighbors to receive the food they need to thrive. For more information about volunteering, receiving groceries or to make a donation, visit: SolveHungerToday.org.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25acT1_0heFkKgT00
(L to R) George Pandaleo, Bernard Wysocki, Julie Yurko, Doug Eckrote, Scott Keenan, and Brad SchneiderTomAMcDonald Photography

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Sharing News and Views

Chicago, IL
14 followers

More from Katie Heraty

Mchenry County, IL

Tadelman, 18-Year Veteran of the McHenry County Sheriff's Office files petitions with nearly 1,500 signatures

Candidate for McHenry County Sheriff, Robb Tadelman, filed petitions this week containing the signatures of nearly 1,500 McHenry County voters. Robb Tadelman is an 18-year veteran of the McHenry County Sheriff's Office, where he currently serves as the Undersheriff.

Read full story
7 comments
Chicago, IL

The 38th Annual American Craft Exposition (ACE) 2022 Announces Call for Artists

American Craft Exposition 2022The Auxiliary of NorthShore University HealthSystem (NorthShore) The Auxiliary of NorthShore University HealthSystem (NorthShore) announces applications for the 2022 American Craft Exposition (ACE) are open now through April 18 with an early bird deadline of April 4. The show is September 30 - October 2 at the Chicago Botanic Garden. ACE will kick off with a Benefit Preview Party on September 29, where guests will get a sneak peek at the museum-quality artwork.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy