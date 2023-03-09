Four Delmarva Garden Centers and Nurseries to Visit This Spring

Photo by Veronica Reverse on Unsplash

Spring is just around the corner, and that means it's time to start planting your garden! There are so many locally owned garden centers and nurseries here on Delmarva. Here are four places you can buy all your favorite flowers, trees, and shrubs this year, along with tools and outdoor decor.

How Sweet It Is

In Eden, you'll find the locally renowned How Sweet It Is garden center just off Route 13. In the garden center, you can choose from an abundance of flowers, herbs, and shrubs from A-Z. Pretty pottery, fountains, stone, and mulch are also available. They also have a market where you can purchase fresh produce, local dairy and meat, honey, craft beer, and lump Maryland blue crab meat. Gardeners and foodies will enjoy shopping here.

Thomas Gardens

Located in New Church, Thomas Gardens carries a variety of rare and heirloom plants. They also have a big selection of plants native to the Eastern Shore. The staff members are very helpful and knowledgeable, so feel free to ask questions. Thomas Gardens has been one of Delmarva's best and biggest garden centers since 1978.

Inland Bays Garden Center

At Inland Bays Garden Center in Frankford, you'll find a vast selection of native plants. Perennials, grasses, trees, and shrubs of the highest quality are available at Inland Bays. Whether you need something deer-proof or pollinator friendly, the staff members have the expertise to help you pick the perfect plants. Pots, soil, tools, and decor are also sold at this beautiful garden center.

East Coast Garden Center

In Millsboro, the East Coast Garden Center is a must-visit destination for plant lovers. Annuals, perennials, tropicals, evergreens, natives, and so many other beautiful plants flourish here. Whether you want to plant an entire garden or adopt a single houseplant, you will be spoiled for choice at this Delaware nursery. The center also hosts classes and workshops for the whole family to enjoy.