Millsboro, DE

Four Delmarva Garden Centers and Nurseries to Visit This Spring

Katie Cherrix

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32RtVr_0lDM8PjR00
Photo byVeronica ReverseonUnsplash

Spring is just around the corner, and that means it's time to start planting your garden! There are so many locally owned garden centers and nurseries here on Delmarva. Here are four places you can buy all your favorite flowers, trees, and shrubs this year, along with tools and outdoor decor.

How Sweet It Is

In Eden, you'll find the locally renowned How Sweet It Is garden center just off Route 13. In the garden center, you can choose from an abundance of flowers, herbs, and shrubs from A-Z. Pretty pottery, fountains, stone, and mulch are also available. They also have a market where you can purchase fresh produce, local dairy and meat, honey, craft beer, and lump Maryland blue crab meat. Gardeners and foodies will enjoy shopping here.

Thomas Gardens

Located in New Church, Thomas Gardens carries a variety of rare and heirloom plants. They also have a big selection of plants native to the Eastern Shore. The staff members are very helpful and knowledgeable, so feel free to ask questions. Thomas Gardens has been one of Delmarva's best and biggest garden centers since 1978.

Inland Bays Garden Center

At Inland Bays Garden Center in Frankford, you'll find a vast selection of native plants. Perennials, grasses, trees, and shrubs of the highest quality are available at Inland Bays. Whether you need something deer-proof or pollinator friendly, the staff members have the expertise to help you pick the perfect plants. Pots, soil, tools, and decor are also sold at this beautiful garden center.

East Coast Garden Center

In Millsboro, the East Coast Garden Center is a must-visit destination for plant lovers. Annuals, perennials, tropicals, evergreens, natives, and so many other beautiful plants flourish here. Whether you want to plant an entire garden or adopt a single houseplant, you will be spoiled for choice at this Delaware nursery. The center also hosts classes and workshops for the whole family to enjoy.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# garden centers in delaware# garden centers in maryland# garden centers in virginia# delmarva peninsula garden cent# garden center near me

Comments / 0

Published by

Local reporting on Delmarva. For inquiries: klcherrix@gmail.com

Snow Hill, MD
3K followers

More from Katie Cherrix

Worcester County, MD

How to Spend the Summer Near Worcester County, MD

It may still be cold outside, but it's never too early to start planning a summer of fun! From Ocean City to the Pocomoke Forest, there are so many exciting summer activities available on Delmarva. Here are a few of my favorite things to do during the summer near Worcester County.

Read full story
1 comments
Eden, MD

Three Things to Do in Spring on Delmarva

It's finally starting to warm up here on Delmarva, and there are so many fun things to do during spring. With the official start of spring just a few weeks away, here are some of the best things you and your friends can do this season.

Read full story
Salisbury, MD

Four Places to Eat Seafood on Delmarva (Outside of Ocean City)

Seafood is big on Delmarva, and there are so many local restaurants that specialize in serving it. Here's where you can get your fix if you don't want to go to Ocean City.

Read full story
3 comments
Worcester County, MD

Where to Enjoy a Delicious Dinner in Worcester County, MD

Whether you're craving a comforting plate of lo mein or a fresh seafood feast, Worcester County is home to so many amazing restaurants. Subs, pizza, and fried chicken are Eastern Shore staples, but if you're looking to score a satisfying, sit-down dinner, you have so many other options. From Ocean Pines to Pocomoke, here are some of the best places to enjoy a nice evening meal in Worcester County.

Read full story
1 comments

Your Guide to Dating on Delmarva: Where to Go and Things to Do

Whether it's catching up with a friend, spending time with your spouse, or meeting someone new, dates are the perfect time to put down your phone and connect with someone you care for. If you live on Delmarva, you can use this mini-guide to plan your next meet-up.

Read full story
Delmar, DE

Four Places For Pizza Lovers on Delmarva

Whether you love thin-crust pie topped only with cheese or thick, doughy supreme pizza, there are so many places to get a satisfying slice on Delmarva. Here are four places on the peninsula where you can get your own piece of pizza of heaven, just the way you like it.

Read full story
7 comments
Hebron, MD

Four Shops on Delmarva Every Foodie Will Love

Whether you're into fresh baked goods, organic produce, or fancy coffee, there are a few places on Delmarva where foodies love to shop. We may not have Whole Foods or Trader Joe's, but you can get interesting, local, fresh, and healthy goods at these unique markets.

Read full story

Three Ways to Enjoy a Delmarva Winter

During the chilly days of January, summer may seem lightyears away. Although it will be a while before your next beach day, there are plenty of ways to enjoy life on the peninsula during the winter. Here are a few ways you can have fun, support local businesses, and get through winter on Delmarva.

Read full story
Chincoteague Island, VA

Where to Go Camping on Delmarva in 2023

The weather is still cold, but now is the perfect time to start planning your summer camping trip. When it comes to nature and outdoor fun, Delmarva has a lot to offer. Whether you prefer tent camping on the beach or enjoy the comfort of your RV, here are a few of the best campsites on Delmarva you and your family will love.

Read full story
Maryland State

Four Delicious Dessert Shops on Maryland's Eastern Shore

There are so many places to get a sweet treat in Maryland. We've got Fisher's Popcorn, Candy Kitchen, and Island Creamery, along with countless other small, locally-owned dessert shops. Here are a few places on the peninsula where you can get cupcakes, pies, ice cream cones, and candy to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Read full story
2 comments

Three Ways to Spend More Time Outdoors in 2023: Delmarva Peninsula Outdoor Activities

Filling turkey dinners, endless piles of cookies, and stockings overstuffed with candy can leave you feeling a little sluggish come New Year's Day. Fortunately, you can cure that post-holiday slump with a little sunshine and exercise. Here are three ways to enjoy the outdoors on Delmarva so you can feel great in 2023.

Read full story
Pocomoke City, MD

Three Popular Dinner Spots in Pocomoke, MD

Whether you're going on a date for two or a big family outing, Pocomoke City is home to some superb local restaurants that would be happy to accommodate you. Here are three popular dinner spots in Pocomoke where you can get a delicious, satisfying meal.

Read full story
Worcester County, MD

Three Pretty Place to Enjoy Nature in Worcester County

Worcester County's nature is one of the features that make this area a peaceful, beautiful place to live. Rivers, forests, flowers, and beaches create a stunning landscape that can be enjoyed any way you please. Whether you love walking, biking, surfing, boating, or all of the above, here are three places in Worcester County where you can enjoy your favorite outdoor activities with a view.

Read full story

Four Reasons to Love Life on Delmarva

Life on the peninsula isn't everyone's cup of tea. Being separated from the rest of the country by the Chesapeake Bay can be frustrating, especially if you aren't particularly fond of bridges. But flaws aside, there are some pretty wonderful things about living on Delmarva that anyone can learn to appreciate. Here are some things I enjoy about living in this unique area.

Read full story
Chincoteague Island, VA

Four Affordable Breakfast Spots on Delmarva

Whether you prefer donuts and coffee or bacon and eggs for breakfast, there are so many local restaurants on Delmarva where you can get a delicious start to your day. Here are four breakfast spots on Delmarva where you can get an affordable, tasty meal.

Read full story
Worcester County, MD

Four No-Frills Restaurants in Worcester County That Prove Simple is Always Better

Looks aren't everything, and at these Delmarva restaurants, that statement couldn't be more true. These places may not look fancy, but what they lack in decor, they make up for in the quality of their food. Here are four of my favorite no-frills restaurants where simplicity is the secret ingredient.

Read full story
Snow Hill, MD

Local Spotlight: Del Vecchio's Bakery in Snow Hill, MD

Ever since I was a kid, I always thought it would be so cool to have a bakery in town. I dreamed of buying fresh baguettes and pastries straight from the source instead of visiting Walmart. A few years ago, John Del Vecchio made that dream a reality for everyone.

Read full story
1 comments

Five Delmarva Restaurants That Deserve Five Stars

As a Delmarva resident and a girl who loves all kinds of food, I have spent years visiting the area's local restaurants. While there are so many amazing places to eat around here, I think these five are among my top favorites. Try them out, and I'm sure you will enjoy them too.

Read full story
7 comments
Worcester County, MD

Three of Worcester County's Superb Sushi Restaurants

Whether you love fully raw pieces, spicy, rich rolls, or crunchy tempura, there are several sushi restaurants in Worcester County where you can get your fix. Here are three popular restaurants in the area known for their delicious, fresh sushi.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy