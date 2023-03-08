Three Things to Do in Spring on Delmarva

Photo by Arno Smit on Unsplash

It's finally starting to warm up here on Delmarva, and there are so many fun things to do during spring. With the official start of spring just a few weeks away, here are some of the best things you and your friends can do this season.

Visit Local Garden Centers

How Sweet It Is in Eden, Md is one of the best places on Delmarva to shop for flowers, produce, plants, and garden supplies. This family-owned garden center has a huge selection of annuals, perennials, trees, and shrubs. No matter what you want to plant in your garden this year, you'll be able to find everything you need at How Sweet It Is.

Explore the Delaware Botanical Gardens

Located in Delaware, the Botanical Gardens at Pepper Creek is still a work in progress, but it's a gorgeous place to visit during the spring. Pretty flowers, pollinators, birds, trees, and shrubs call the garden their home, and there is plenty to see on this peaceful plot of land. The Garden becomes more beautiful each year as it continues to grow and expand.

Spend Time at the Parks

There are countless parks of all sizes on the Delmarva Peninsula. Whether you want to enjoy oceanfront activities in Cape Henlopen State Park, visit the animals at the Salisbury Zoo, or enjoy the simple walking trail at Byrd Park, there are plenty of places to spend time outdoors on Delmarva. Many parks, such as Assateague and the Pocomoke Forest offer camping, fishing, boating, and other fun activities. Most of the towns have their own small parks with walking trails and picnic tables.