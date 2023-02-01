Four Places to Eat Seafood on Delmarva (Outside of Ocean City)

Photo by Adrien Sala on Unsplash

Seafood is big on Delmarva, and there are so many local restaurants that specialize in serving it. Here's where you can get your fix if you don't want to go to Ocean City.

Mogan's Oyster House

Located in Salisbury, Mogan's Oyster House offers upscale dining and cuisine inspired by local waterways. Mogan's is one of Salisbury's top-rated restaurants, and it's easy to see how they've earned their reputation. Exceptional service, a stunning dining room, and beautifully plated, delicious dishes work to create a remarkable seafood experience.

Bill's Prime

In Chincoteague, Bill's Prime has been serving high-quality seafood and steaks since the 60s. On the menu, you'll find seafood appetizers and entrees prepared in a variety of ways. Whether you're craving fried fish or raw oysters on the half-shell, you'll be able to enjoy a filling seafood feast at Chincoteague's best restaurant.

Linton's Seafood

With over thirty years of experience, the folks at Linton's are Crisfield's crab experts. Crabs are king at Linton's, but they also serve fish, scallops, shrimp, clams, and oysters. Take a quick fried flounder sandwich to go, or have a seat on the crab deck while enjoying a few beers with your seafood feast.

1 Fish 2 Fish

Sandwiches, platters, and steamer combos are on the menu at this Salisbury seafood restaurant. At 1 Fish 2 Fish, you can get everything from steamed crabs to fish n' chips. Less common items like coconut shrimp and catfish nuggets are also available here. Get an oyster boat with hand-cut fries or order a pound of shrimp with tasty sides like hush puppies and coleslaw.