Where to Enjoy a Delicious Dinner in Worcester County, MD

Photo by Stefan Vladimirov on Unsplash

Whether you're craving a comforting plate of lo mein or a fresh seafood feast, Worcester County is home to so many amazing restaurants. Subs, pizza, and fried chicken are Eastern Shore staples, but if you're looking to score a satisfying, sit-down dinner, you have so many other options. From Ocean Pines to Pocomoke, here are some of the best places to enjoy a nice evening meal in Worcester County.

Lin's Asian Cuisine

From warm wonton soup to special sushi combos, Lin's has all your favorite Chinese and Japanese dishes on their menu. This Pocomoke City restaurant is easily one of the best places to have dinner in lower Worcester County, and the sushi is downright addictive. You can check out their menu here.

Don's Seafood

Surf n turf, fried chicken, burgers, and craft beer are served in a relaxed atmosphere at this Pocomoke sports bar. It's the perfect place to have a casual dinner date or to grab a beer and watch the game. Whether you want a steak with red wine or onion rings and an IPA, Don's is always a good dinner choice. You can view the complete menu here.

Sue's Asian Cuisine

Similar to Lin's, this Ocean Pines restaurant serves all the same dishes in a pretty dining area. You can find their full Chinese and sushi menu here. The Google reviews are hit and miss, but in my personal experience, this is a good lunch and dinner spot.

Oaked 110

In Snow Hill, Oaked has become to go-to spot for locals' nights out. Steak, seafood, burgers, and apps are prepared in unique ways at this popular eatery. This bar and restaurant has quite an interesting menu, and a huge selection of beer, wine, and cocktails. Come for dinner and stay for the live entertainment if you're here on the weekend.

Boxcar on Main

Owned by locally-renowned Chef Paul Suplee, Boxcar on Main is one of Berlin's best-rated restaurants, and the menu is interesting to say the least. Order a salad from the "des lapins" (French for "the rabbits") section or let your kids choose from "the runts" section. In "food coma," you have choices like filet mignon, pork tenderloin, and shrimp & grits. The sister restaurant to Pittsville's boxcar40, Boxcar on main is one of Berlin's finest dinner spots.