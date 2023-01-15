Where to Enjoy a Delicious Dinner in Worcester County, MD

Katie Cherrix

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dqG0J_0kF7EGhq00
Photo byStefan VladimirovonUnsplash

Whether you're craving a comforting plate of lo mein or a fresh seafood feast, Worcester County is home to so many amazing restaurants. Subs, pizza, and fried chicken are Eastern Shore staples, but if you're looking to score a satisfying, sit-down dinner, you have so many other options. From Ocean Pines to Pocomoke, here are some of the best places to enjoy a nice evening meal in Worcester County.

Lin's Asian Cuisine

From warm wonton soup to special sushi combos, Lin's has all your favorite Chinese and Japanese dishes on their menu. This Pocomoke City restaurant is easily one of the best places to have dinner in lower Worcester County, and the sushi is downright addictive. You can check out their menu here.

Don's Seafood

Surf n turf, fried chicken, burgers, and craft beer are served in a relaxed atmosphere at this Pocomoke sports bar. It's the perfect place to have a casual dinner date or to grab a beer and watch the game. Whether you want a steak with red wine or onion rings and an IPA, Don's is always a good dinner choice. You can view the complete menu here.

Sue's Asian Cuisine

Similar to Lin's, this Ocean Pines restaurant serves all the same dishes in a pretty dining area. You can find their full Chinese and sushi menu here. The Google reviews are hit and miss, but in my personal experience, this is a good lunch and dinner spot.

Oaked 110

In Snow Hill, Oaked has become to go-to spot for locals' nights out. Steak, seafood, burgers, and apps are prepared in unique ways at this popular eatery. This bar and restaurant has quite an interesting menu, and a huge selection of beer, wine, and cocktails. Come for dinner and stay for the live entertainment if you're here on the weekend.

Boxcar on Main

Owned by locally-renowned Chef Paul Suplee, Boxcar on Main is one of Berlin's best-rated restaurants, and the menu is interesting to say the least. Order a salad from the "des lapins" (French for "the rabbits") section or let your kids choose from "the runts" section. In "food coma," you have choices like filet mignon, pork tenderloin, and shrimp & grits. The sister restaurant to Pittsville's boxcar40, Boxcar on main is one of Berlin's finest dinner spots.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# best dinner in worcester count# worcester county md restaurant# where to have dinner in worces# restaurants in worcester count# dinner near me

Comments / 0

Published by

Local reporting on Delmarva. For inquiries: klcherrix@gmail.com

Snow Hill, MD
3K followers

More from Katie Cherrix

Your Guide to Dating on Delmarva: Where to Go and Things to Do

Whether it's catching up with a friend, spending time with your spouse, or meeting someone new, dates are the perfect time to put down your phone and connect with someone you care for. If you live on Delmarva, you can use this mini-guide to plan your next meet-up.

Read full story
Delmar, DE

Four Places For Pizza Lovers on Delmarva

Whether you love thin-crust pie topped only with cheese or thick, doughy supreme pizza, there are so many places to get a satisfying slice on Delmarva. Here are four places on the peninsula where you can get your own piece of pizza of heaven, just the way you like it.

Read full story
5 comments
Hebron, MD

Four Shops on Delmarva Every Foodie Will Love

Whether you're into fresh baked goods, organic produce, or fancy coffee, there are a few places on Delmarva where foodies love to shop. We may not have Whole Foods or Trader Joe's, but you can get interesting, local, fresh, and healthy goods at these unique markets.

Read full story

Three Ways to Enjoy a Delmarva Winter

During the chilly days of January, summer may seem lightyears away. Although it will be a while before your next beach day, there are plenty of ways to enjoy life on the peninsula during the winter. Here are a few ways you can have fun, support local businesses, and get through winter on Delmarva.

Read full story
Chincoteague Island, VA

Where to Go Camping on Delmarva in 2023

The weather is still cold, but now is the perfect time to start planning your summer camping trip. When it comes to nature and outdoor fun, Delmarva has a lot to offer. Whether you prefer tent camping on the beach or enjoy the comfort of your RV, here are a few of the best campsites on Delmarva you and your family will love.

Read full story
Maryland State

Four Delicious Dessert Shops on Maryland's Eastern Shore

There are so many places to get a sweet treat in Maryland. We've got Fisher's Popcorn, Candy Kitchen, and Island Creamery, along with countless other small, locally-owned dessert shops. Here are a few places on the peninsula where you can get cupcakes, pies, ice cream cones, and candy to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Read full story
2 comments

Three Ways to Spend More Time Outdoors in 2023: Delmarva Peninsula Outdoor Activities

Filling turkey dinners, endless piles of cookies, and stockings overstuffed with candy can leave you feeling a little sluggish come New Year's Day. Fortunately, you can cure that post-holiday slump with a little sunshine and exercise. Here are three ways to enjoy the outdoors on Delmarva so you can feel great in 2023.

Read full story
Pocomoke City, MD

Three Popular Dinner Spots in Pocomoke, MD

Whether you're going on a date for two or a big family outing, Pocomoke City is home to some superb local restaurants that would be happy to accommodate you. Here are three popular dinner spots in Pocomoke where you can get a delicious, satisfying meal.

Read full story
Worcester County, MD

Three Pretty Place to Enjoy Nature in Worcester County

Worcester County's nature is one of the features that make this area a peaceful, beautiful place to live. Rivers, forests, flowers, and beaches create a stunning landscape that can be enjoyed any way you please. Whether you love walking, biking, surfing, boating, or all of the above, here are three places in Worcester County where you can enjoy your favorite outdoor activities with a view.

Read full story

Four Reasons to Love Life on Delmarva

Life on the peninsula isn't everyone's cup of tea. Being separated from the rest of the country by the Chesapeake Bay can be frustrating, especially if you aren't particularly fond of bridges. But flaws aside, there are some pretty wonderful things about living on Delmarva that anyone can learn to appreciate. Here are some things I enjoy about living in this unique area.

Read full story
Chincoteague Island, VA

Four Affordable Breakfast Spots on Delmarva

Whether you prefer donuts and coffee or bacon and eggs for breakfast, there are so many local restaurants on Delmarva where you can get a delicious start to your day. Here are four breakfast spots on Delmarva where you can get an affordable, tasty meal.

Read full story
Worcester County, MD

Four No-Frills Restaurants in Worcester County That Prove Simple is Always Better

Looks aren't everything, and at these Delmarva restaurants, that statement couldn't be more true. These places may not look fancy, but what they lack in decor, they make up for in the quality of their food. Here are four of my favorite no-frills restaurants where simplicity is the secret ingredient.

Read full story
Snow Hill, MD

Local Spotlight: Del Vecchio's Bakery in Snow Hill, MD

Ever since I was a kid, I always thought it would be so cool to have a bakery in town. I dreamed of buying fresh baguettes and pastries straight from the source instead of visiting Walmart. A few years ago, John Del Vecchio made that dream a reality for everyone.

Read full story
1 comments

Five Delmarva Restaurants That Deserve Five Stars

As a Delmarva resident and a girl who loves all kinds of food, I have spent years visiting the area's local restaurants. While there are so many amazing places to eat around here, I think these five are among my top favorites. Try them out, and I'm sure you will enjoy them too.

Read full story
7 comments
Worcester County, MD

Three of Worcester County's Superb Sushi Restaurants

Whether you love fully raw pieces, spicy, rich rolls, or crunchy tempura, there are several sushi restaurants in Worcester County where you can get your fix. Here are three popular restaurants in the area known for their delicious, fresh sushi.

Read full story
1 comments
Worcester County, MD

Cute Christmas Date Ideas for Couples in Worcester County, Md

Is there anything more romantic and cozy than the winter holiday season? Pretty lighting, soft sweaters, and warm, candle-lit rooms make this time of year perfect for snuggling with your sweetheart. Couples in Worcester County can enjoy these holiday dates and make some unforgettable memories before the New Year.

Read full story
Worcester County, MD

Four Fun Holiday Activities Near Worcester County, MD

This time of year is perfect for enjoying all things cozy, colorful, merry, and bright. If you live in Worcester County, here are a few fun ways to celebrate Christmas with your friends and family.

Read full story

A Local's Perspective of Life on Delmarva

Ever since I was a little kid, I've been watching WBOC cover stories about life on Delmarva. From school delays to Scholar Athletes, I've seen Lisa Bryant and Jimmy Hoppa reporting on all there is to know about the peninsula. However, it wasn't until recently that I began to appreciate the area they have spent so many years covering.

Read full story
Maryland State

Four Important Ways to Stay Safe in Maryland During the Holidays

Winter weather, holiday traffic, and jam-packed schedules are unavoidable elements of the Christmas season. Here are some tips Marylanders can use to stay safe during this busy time.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy