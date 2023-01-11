Your Guide to Dating on Delmarva: Where to Go and Things to Do

Katie Cherrix

Photo byJonathan J. CastellononUnsplash

Whether it's catching up with a friend, spending time with your spouse, or meeting someone new, dates are the perfect time to put down your phone and connect with someone you care for. If you live on Delmarva, you can use this mini-guide to plan your next meet-up.

Coffee Shops

Coffee shops are the perfect cozy spaces to hang out with a friend or meet up with your online matches. Rise Up (multiple locations), Main Street Coffeehouse in Chincoteague, Baked Dessert Cafe and On What Grounds in Berlin, Mad Hatter in Salisbury, Drifting Grounds in Ocean View, Surf Bagel in Lewes, and countless other local cafes are the perfect spots for coffee dates, study dates, and weekend rendevous.

Bars and Restaurants

Delmarva offers everything from fancy dining venues to laid-back country bars. No matter your preferences, you won't have a problem finding a place to have dinner or drinks on the peninsula. If you need some ideas, you can check out my recommendations in these links.

Three Popular Dinner Spots in Pocomoke City, MD

Five Delmarva Restaurants That Deserve Five Stars

Three Safe Places to Enjoy Nightlife Near Snow Hill

Breakfast Spots

Chinese & Sushi

Dessert

Beaches and Parks

If you and your date prefer to be outdoors, you're in the right place. There are so many beautiful beaches and parks on the peninsula, and so many exciting outdoor activities to enjoy. You can use these recommendations to plan your next outdoor date.

Three Ways to Spend Time Outdoors on Delmarva

Three Pretty Places to Enjoy Nature in Worcester County

Three of the Most Beautiful Places in Worcester County

Picnic Spots

Romantic Walks

Shopping & Recreation

Whether you love hunting for antiques or defeating your partner in a paintball match, there are so many fun activities to enjoy on the Eastern Shore. Play laser tag at Crown Sports Center, go bowling at Southbound Lanes, or visit Ocean City to enjoy rides and arcade games on the boardwalk. You can also visit towns like Snow Hill and Berlin to check out local shops and historic sites.

You can also check out these other date guides if you need more ideas.

Five Date Night Spots in Worcester County

Christmas Dates

Fall Date Ideas

