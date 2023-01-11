Four Places For Pizza Lovers on Delmarva

Photo by Kelvin T on Unsplash

Whether you love thin-crust pie topped only with cheese or thick, doughy supreme pizza, there are so many places to get a satisfying slice on Delmarva. Here are four places on the peninsula where you can get your own piece of pizza of heaven, just the way you like it.

Delmar Pizza

Located on the Maryland-Delaware border, this family-owned, relaxed restaurant was voted the best place for pizza on the Eastern Shore. Their original family recipe produces hearty pizzas that are hard to beat. Crispy pepperonis, gooey cheese, and perfect crust deliver the perfect savory and salty flavor combination in every bite. Whether you're getting a single slice for a quick lunch or ordering a couple pies for family dinner, you will want to come back again. Salads, wraps, pasta, and other menu items can be paired with your pizza for a delicious, filling meal.

Serpone's

In Ocean Pines, Serpone's Pizzeria is the new kid on the block. The restaurant was just established in 2021, but it's already gained a positive reputation. From deep dish, square Sicilian pizzas to All-American meat lover's pies, Serpone's really does have a slice to suit all tastes. However, pizza isn't the only thing cooking at this Ocean Pines parlor. Their cheesesteaks are also getting quite a bit of love from the locals, so be sure to try one and see for yourself.

DeadRise Pies

Way down in Cape Charles, DeadRise Pies is serving up the best thin-crust pizza on the Eastern Shore. This casual parlor is the perfect place to hang out, have a beer, and enjoy a few slices of your favorite pizza. Whether you try one of their unique house pies or opt for basic cheese and pepperoni, you are certain to get a quality meal every time, with fresh dough made with organic ingredients. DeadRise also offers rotating brunch specials and a dinner menu featuring modern Italian entrees. It's easily one of the best pizza parlors on Delmarva, and one of ESVA's most interesting restaurants.

Ava's Pizzeria & Wine Bar

In Cambridge, Ava's is winning the hearts and stomachs of pizza lovers near and far. With two other locations in St.Michael's and Rehoboth, this upscale pizzeria is making its mark on Delmarva. Brick oven options like Bianca, Margherita, and boardwalk are on the menu with several Detroit Deep dish pies. Italian pasta dishes and fresh salads are also available at Ava's. Paired with your favorite wine, a meal here will prove to be a satisfying experience. Eastern Shore-style beignets and a menu just for kids make Ava's the perfect place to enjoy wine and dessert with a friend or dinner with the whole family.