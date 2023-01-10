Four Shops on Delmarva Every Foodie Will Love

Photo by Nick Karvounis on Unsplash

Whether you're into fresh baked goods, organic produce, or fancy coffee, there are a few places on Delmarva where foodies love to shop. We may not have Whole Foods or Trader Joe's, but you can get interesting, local, fresh, and healthy goods at these unique markets.

Baywater Trading Company

Located on Route 50 in Hebron, MD, Baywater Trading has everything from hydroponic produce to freshly baked bread. This unique store is the best place to shop for high-quality, gourmet ingredients for your weekly meal plans. Coffee, spices, CBD products, and other exciting items can be purchased as gifts or for yourself at this farm-to-table market.

Lewes Gourmet

Local and international gourmet goods are available at this interesting Lewes market. Jams, saltwater taffy, local honey, chips, cheeses and so much more represent the local tastes and preferences of Delmarva residents. On the national and international shelves, you'll find products like Boyland and Irn Bru sodas, English clotted cream, Duffy's crumpets, Tate's cookies, and foods by Lowensenf, Kuhne, and Daelman's.

Spice and Tea Exchange

Tea-lovers and spice addicts will be in heaven at this aromatic Rehoboth shop. The Spice and Tea Exchange has a huge selection of herbal, black, green, and decaf teas with pretty names like "Calming Nights" and "Elderberry Fortress." If you're looking to fill your spice cabinet or masala daba, you'll find everything from basic black peppercorns to organic catnip at this unique store.

Gull Hummock Gourmet Market

Located in Cape Charles, Gull Hummock is a cute little shop where you can pick up local coffee blends, craft beer, wine, meats, cheeses, and all sorts of gourmet goodies. The shop is highly rated for having exceptional customer service and a lovely selection of products. Visit for a wine tasting or pick up a charcuterie tray for a beach picnic.