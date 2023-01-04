Three Ways to Enjoy a Delmarva Winter

Photo by Ian Schneider on Unsplash

During the chilly days of January, summer may seem lightyears away. Although it will be a while before your next beach day, there are plenty of ways to enjoy life on the peninsula during the winter. Here are a few ways you can have fun, support local businesses, and get through winter on Delmarva.

Take a Food Tour

Pizza shops, Chinese restaurants, Mexican food, sweets, and more can be found all over Delmarva, and there's nothing like a tasty, hot meal to warm your soul on a cold winter day. If you find yourself eating at the same places all the time, you can check out the recommendations in the links to start your food tour of the peninsula. You can also try these Delmarva breakfast, lunch, and dinner spots.

Bundle Up and Enjoy Nature

Just because it's too cold for a bikini doesn't mean you can't go to the beach. Beaches and forests make up Delmarva's stunning landscape, and you can enjoy parks and landings all year long. Getting outdoors is a great way to relieve stress, so why not spend the day exploring Assateague, Cape Henlopen, or Shad Landing? There are so many places to enjoy nature on Delmarva, so put on your winter coat and head outside for a refreshing walk.

Plan Your Summer Activities

If you get snowed in, you can start researching and planning all the fun things you want to do this summer. Camping, outdoor hobbies, picnicking, beach-going, and vacationing are available on the peninsula during the summer, but it can be fun to dream of warmer weather when it's frigid and dreary outside.