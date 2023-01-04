Where to Go Camping on Delmarva in 2023

Photo by Tommy Lisbin on Unsplash

The weather is still cold, but now is the perfect time to start planning your summer camping trip. When it comes to nature and outdoor fun, Delmarva has a lot to offer. Whether you prefer tent camping on the beach or enjoy the comfort of your RV, here are a few of the best campsites on Delmarva you and your family will love.

Cape Henlopen

Cape Henlopen in Delaware is one of the most beautiful spots on the Atlantic, and it's one of the best places to camp on Delmarva. Sandy dunes covered in pine trees, the Atlantic Ocean, and the Delaware Bay create a gorgeous natural venue where you can enjoy swimming, fishing, clamming, boating, birding, and so much more. With nature trails and a bike loop, you'll be able to explore the park and enjoy an active, exciting camping experience. You can get more information about camping at Cape Henlopen here.

Pocomoke River State Park

In Maryland, the Pocomoke River State Park is the ideal place to enjoy forest camping on Delmarva. The park is comprised of three locations Shad Landing, Milburn Landing, and Mattaponi Ponds, each with campsites, various amenities, and stunning scenery. Tent and RV camping are allowed here, and cabins are also available for rent. Kayaking, trail walking, and fishing are just a few of the activities you can do during your camping trip. If you're looking for firewood, you can purchase it from Woodstop, located just one mile north of the Shad Landing entrance on Worcester Highway.

Tom's Cove

Located in Chincoteague, Virginia, Tom's Cove offers simple, yet exciting, waterfront camping. Most of the campers have been coming here for years, and there are plenty of things to enjoy about this Virginia campground. It's an ideal place for social camping, but if you're looking for an isolated retreat into the wilderness, you may want to camp elsewhere. Campers love riding around on golf carts, and the park sometimes hosts special events and festivals. Fishing, swimming, and all the usual camping activities are available here. It's not fancy by any means, but it's a good place to relax and have fun for a few days.