Four Delicious Dessert Shops on Maryland's Eastern Shore

Photo byPhoto by Michaela Baum on Unsplash

There are so many places to get a sweet treat in Maryland. We've got Fisher's Popcorn, Candy Kitchen, and Island Creamery, along with countless other small, locally-owned dessert shops. Here are a few places on the peninsula where you can get cupcakes, pies, ice cream cones, and candy to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Classic Cakes

This Salisbury shop is known for its Smith Island Cakes, and they sure know how to make them. Owned and operated by a family of Smith Island natives, the cakes here are the real deal. Since 2003, Dana Evans has been baking over 20 delicious flavors of this Eastern Shore treat. Whether you need a wedding cake or just want to treat yourself, Classic Cakes never disappoints.

Sweet Shack

From simple vanilla cones to fully-loaded splits and sundaes, Sweet Shack in Ocean Pines is the ultimate place to get your ice cream fix. With over 30 unique and classic soft-serve flavors, you'll be able to find your favorite and enjoy it in a bowl, sugar, cake, or waffle cone. Classic hand-dipped flavors and Italian ices are also available at Sweet Shack. Whether you're craving a simple chocolate cone or a Brownie Hot Fudge Sundae, Sweet Shack is one of the best places to grab dessert after dinner.

Baked Dessert Cafe

This adorable Berlin bakery takes pride in serving scratch-made desserts. At Baked Dessert Cafe, every pie and pastry is a piece of art, handcrafted with love and high-quality ingredients. Peach dumplings, liquor-soaked bundt cakes, eclairs, cupcakes can be purchased at the counter for your breakfast or ordered in batches for special events. You can relax and enjoy your dessert in the cafe while admiring the works of local artists. It's a lovely place to spend an afternoon with a friend and some wine or coffee.

Peace of Cake

Located in Stevensville, this family-operated bakery offers the finest baked goods on the Chesapeake Bay. Cookies, cakes, pies, and breakfast pastries are available in a huge variety of flavors, and the quality is impeccable. With a reputation for exceptional cakes and friendly service, this is the ideal place to purchase goods for a special event, or to treat yourself to something beautiful and delicious. At Peace of Cake, creativity and experience are combined to produce baked goods that taste as good as they look.

