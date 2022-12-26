Three Popular Dinner Spots in Pocomoke, MD

Photo by Photo by Davey Gravy on Unsplash

Whether you're going on a date for two or a big family outing, Pocomoke City is home to some superb local restaurants that would be happy to accommodate you. Here are three popular dinner spots in Pocomoke where you can get a delicious, satisfying meal.

Don's Seafood

If you're in the mood for a juicy burger, steak and potatoes, or a pile of steamed shrimp, Don's has all your favorite surf n' turf options, plus a large selection of local craft beers. With menu choices ranging from simple chicken tenders to fancier dishes like prime rib and sea scallops, there's something for everyone at this Pocomoke seafood restaurant. Don's used to be a Greene Turtle, so the dining room has a laid-back, sports bar feel that makes it easy to relax and enjoy your dinner.

El Maya

This locally owned restaurant opened several years ago and has earned a reputation for serving delicious Mexican food in a relaxed setting. This is a popular spot for mid-week date nights, Friday dinners with friends, and Sunday lunches with family. Try the fresh gauc to start and pick from their selection of tasty tamales, tacos, rice & bean platters, enchiladas, and more. The service here is friendly and fast, and they also offer take-out. If you're on a date, you can't go wrong with the fajitas for two.

Lin's Asian Cuisine

There are several Chinese restaurants in Pocomoke, but Lin's offers the best dine-in service. If you love sushi, dumplings, noodles, and Asian dishes, you will want to come back here again and again. The crab rangoons, tuna roll, hot tea, and wonton soup are just a few of the best menu items. If you like spice, Lin's Kung Pao chicken is an excellent choice. The dining room is peaceful, and the servers are very polite and accommodating.