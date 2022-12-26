Three Pretty Place to Enjoy Nature in Worcester County

Photo by Photo by Lukasz Szmigiel on Unsplash

Worcester County's nature is one of the features that make this area a peaceful, beautiful place to live. Rivers, forests, flowers, and beaches create a stunning landscape that can be enjoyed any way you please. Whether you love walking, biking, surfing, boating, or all of the above, here are three places in Worcester County where you can enjoy your favorite outdoor activities with a view.

The Pocomoke River State Park

Located on the 916 acres between Snow Hill and Pocomoke City, this pretty park is the ideal place for camping, picnicking, birding, bike riding, fishing, and so much more. The park has two main areas, Shad and Milburn Landing, both offering camping, amenities, and boat ramps to access the river. Even if you don't have to plans to camp, the park is a good place to spend a few hours having lunch or letting your kids play on the playground. The best thing to do here is to explore the Pocomoke by kayak or canoe so you can spot all the local wildlife along the river.

The Three Landings

Public Landing in Snow Hill, George Island Landing in Stockton, and Taylor Landing in Girdletree provide access to the Chincoteague, Parker, and Johnson Bays, respectively. In Public Landing, a pier with a pavilion and small beach make it possible to fish, swim, crab, and clam. Taylor and George Island Landing have boat ramps, and many people enjoy driving down to sit and watch the water for a while. These places aren't fancy, but you can come here to unplug and enjoy the simplicity of nature. Keep your eyes peeled for herons, sea ducks, Fiddler crabs, and other coastal critters.

Assateague Island

When Assateague isn't crawling with summertime visitors, it can be a surprisingly peaceful place to escape for a few hours. You can check out the horses and birds, go for a swim, take pictures, and collect shells. Just be sure to follow the rules and stay safe.