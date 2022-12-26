Four Affordable Breakfast Spots on Delmarva

Photo by Brooke Lark on Unsplash

Whether you prefer donuts and coffee or bacon and eggs for breakfast, there are so many local restaurants on Delmarva where you can get a delicious start to your day. Here are four breakfast spots on Delmarva where you can get an affordable, tasty meal.

Down Under

Many people in Snow Hill come here regularly for breakfast, and it isn't hard to see why. Friendly, fast service and yummy morning meals make Down Under the best place in town to get breakfast. All your favorites are on the menu at reasonable prices, from savory bacon to sweet French toast. You can get a full breakfast platter, complete with home fries, toast, eggs, and your choice of meat for just eight bucks.

Market Street Deli

In Pocomoke, people love getting their morning cup of joe at Market Street. This simple little eatery is a nice place to grab a bacon sandwich to-go or sit down for a full meal. Eggs, home fries, sausage, and pancakes can be paired together for a filling breakfast that won't break the bank.

Beach Road Round-Up

When in Chincoteague, Beach Road Round-Up is one of the best places to go for breakfast. Some restaurants in Chincoteague can be a bit pricy, but Beach Road is a laid-back, affordable place to grab a bite to eat. Most breakfast items on their menu cost ten bucks or less.

Doyle's

The name may sound fancy, but you can enjoy affordable, simple breakfast food at this historic Delaware diner. You can check out their menu here.