Local Spotlight: Del Vecchio's Bakery in Snow Hill, MD

Photo by Photo by Wesual Click on Unsplash

Ever since I was a kid, I always thought it would be so cool to have a bakery in town. I dreamed of buying fresh baguettes and pastries straight from the source instead of visiting Walmart. A few years ago, John Del Vecchio made that dream a reality for everyone.

Serving local coffee blends, sweet breakfast pastries, pies, and of course, freshly baked breads, Del Vecchio's small bake shop is bringing smiles to the people of Snow Hill. After all, who doesn't love carbs and sugar?

Whether you're stopping in for a breakfast croissant or picking up an Italian loaf for dinner, there's something inherently heart-warming, even romantic, about visiting a bakery. For me, it's less about the food and more about the experience. But Del Vecchio's baked goods are undeniably delicious.

Places like this are exactly what make a town great. I think many people agree that having a bakery in town isn't just convenient, it's also exciting and novel. Prior to Del Vecchio's opening, I had never set foot in a bakery, even throughout my travels. I thought my first bakery visit would be in France or Italy.

Luckily, I didn't have to cross the Atlantic to experience the warmth and joy of shopping in a bakery. It's so comforting to smell the sweet aroma coming from the shop when I near the storefront on my walks.

Del Vecchio's serves fresh baked goods Tuesday through Sunday and also does baking for local weddings. You can read their Google reviews or stop in for a tasty treat.