Five Delmarva Restaurants That Deserve Five Stars

As a Delmarva resident and a girl who loves all kinds of food, I have spent years visiting the area's local restaurants. While there are so many amazing places to eat around here, I think these five are among my top favorites. Try them out, and I'm sure you will enjoy them too.

Roadie Joe's

Roadie Joe's is one of the best bars in Salisbury, and they have an amazing selection of food. Yummy rice bowls, juicy burgers, and crispy fried wings are my favorite items on the menu, but the bbq mac and cheese is undoubtedly the star of the show. Speaking of shows, Roadie's is one of my favorite places to enjoy live music. It's a really fun time and the servers are always super nice.

La Tonalteca (Millsboro)

I visited La Tonalteca just a few weeks ago and was absolutely stunned by the quality of the food. You can get all the details in my honest review here. Long story short, order the chicken tamales!

Lin's Asian Cuisine

I've mentioned Lin's countless times in my articles, and I will continue to sing their praises as long as they keep serving their delicious sushi, lo mein, and dumplings that I can't get enough of. Seriously, if you live anywhere near Pocomoke, you should grab lunch at Lin's one day. So good!

Lombardi's Pizza

I've been eating at Lombardi's in Salisbury ever since I was a kid, and the quality of their food has been excellent and unwavering all these years. You can't go wrong with their pies, but do yourself a favor and get an order of spicy fries. They are easily the best item on the appetizer menu.

The Village Restaurant

I had the pleasure of dining at The Village Restaurant in Chincoteague back in April for a special event, and I was delighted by my meal. This Virginia restaurant is a wonderful place to go on a date or take yourself out for an upscale dinner. I can't wait to go back!