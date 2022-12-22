Three of Worcester County's Superb Sushi Restaurants

Photo by Photo by Riccardo Bergamini on Unsplash

Whether you love fully raw pieces, spicy, rich rolls, or crunchy tempura, there are several sushi restaurants in Worcester County where you can get your fix. Here are three popular restaurants in the area known for their delicious, fresh sushi.

Sue's Asian Cuisine

Sue's is located in Ocean Pines and has some of the best sushi on the north end of Worcester County. Visit for a quiet lunch or tasty dinner served by polite staff. The dining room is beautifully decorated, and Sue's has all your favorite sushi options available. Sashimi, specialty rolls, tempura, and lunch combos can be paired with savory soups or eaten as appetizers with a dish from the Chinese menu.

Lin's Asian Cuisine

On the southern end of Worcester County in Pocomoke, you'll find Lin's serving yummy sushi and sashimi six days a week. Many locals enjoy coming here for a peaceful mid-week dinner or takeout of lo mein or fried rice, but Lin's is the go-to spot for many of the area's sushi lovers. If you haven't been, you are in for a treat. Try the love roll, tuna roll, or go all out and get a huge wooden boat filled with a colorful selection of tasty rolls and raw pieces.

OC Chopsticks

In Ocean City, OC Chopsticks has an interesting selection of rolls and a solid reputation for sushi. Pick from options like the Cowboy Roll made from Tempura shrimp, or opt for the super spicy Jalapeno Sriracha roll. Traditional options, sashimi, and vegetarian rolls are also available at this highly-reviewed restaurant.