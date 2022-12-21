Cute Christmas Date Ideas for Couples in Worcester County, Md

Photo by Photo by Alvin Mahmudov on Unsplash

Is there anything more romantic and cozy than the winter holiday season? Pretty lighting, soft sweaters, and warm, candle-lit rooms make this time of year perfect for snuggling with your sweetheart. Couples in Worcester County can enjoy these holiday dates and make some unforgettable memories before the New Year.

Attend Winterfest of Lights

The right lighting makes any date more romantic. Winterfest is one of the most popular displays of Christmas lights in Worcester County, and there are so many houses in the local towns decked out with lights ranging from simple to extravagant. Riding around with hot chocolate and cookies in a warm car to look at lights definitely counts as a date.

Have a Christmas Movie Marathon

All Worcester County libraries now have a DVD checkout limit of ten per person, so you and your loved one can check out enough films for an all-day marathon. Spend a chilly Saturday under the blankets and enjoy Christmas classics while snacking on candy canes and cookies.

Go for an Evening Walk in Town

Berlin and Snow Hill look absolutely beautiful at night right now, so it's the perfect time to bundle up and take an evening walk. It's a simple, peaceful way to spend some time together after dinner or shopping.

Visit Historic Sites & Museums

Delmarva has lots of historic sites and museums, and now is the perfect time to visit. Many of these places are decorated for the holidays, and it can be nice to spend a few hours quietly exploring local history when it's too cold to spend time outdoors.